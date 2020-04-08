The LHSAA's spring executive committee meeting via conference call lasted more than two hours Wednesday and covered a wide range of items, according to LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine.
Committee members received minutes/results from the closed meeting at approximately 4 p.m. A digest of the meeting will be released to member schools Thursday morning, according to Bonine.
LHSAA director of communications and media relations Kate Adams said a public statement from Bonine will be released Thursday afternoon once LHSAA member schools are notified.