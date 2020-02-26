Before Mark Hiller moved to Lafayette to coach women’s college soccer at UL, even before he immigrated to America to play collegiately at Ashford University in Iowa, Hiller got a taste of the stage he’ll once again experience Thursday.
Hiller, a native of London, played for the equivalent of state championships when he was a teenager in England during the late 2000s. His school won twice.
“That’s a long time ago,” Hiller joked.
But the culture around school sports in England is different than it is in the U.S., Hiller said. Playing for a championship isn’t as celebrated as it is when Hiller’s St. Thomas More boys soccer team punched a ticket to the Division II state championship game last week with a 3-0 win against Beau Chene in the semifinals.
The second-seeded Cougars (17-4-1) will play top-seeded Holy Cross, a rematch of the 2016 final that STM won 1-0, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Southeastern Louisiana’s Strawberry Stadium.
But at least one thing about this run as the Cougars’ coach feels similar to Hiller’s time playing school soccer overseas.
“The one thing it reminds me of, obviously, is you’re going to school with the boys every single day,” said Hiller, in his second year as STM’s head coach. “They’re truly some of your best friends in the whole world. That as opposed to playing club, it’s a different feel because it’s people you’re around every day.
“It’s a similar feeling to what I get now with the boys. We trained (Monday) morning, and I really feel like they really enjoy being around each other. It was fun meeting people like Ethan Mowell, JP (Koury) and Alex Slater. They’re goofy kids, and they make practice fun. So having those personalities where everyone’s close, and you see each other every day. Two of our coaches teach at the school as well. There’s a family feel, and I definitely think that’s true of our team as well.”
Hiller is especially proud that this group gets to play for a state title because, although some were on the roster, none of his players were key pieces to the Cougars’ last championship run in 2017, the second of back-to-back titles. STM was ousted in the second round each of the past two years while Holy Cross repeated as champions.
Last year, as the No. 2 seed, the Cougars believed they deserved a shot at the top-seeded Tigers in the final. They didn’t get it, upset at home by No. 15 Neville.
“If you look at the last four winners of the state championships, there’s been two for STM and two for Holy Cross,” Hiller said. “We definitely feel like they’re one of the top programs in the state, especially in Division II. We’re going to give them respect, and it’s not going to be an easy game. But we’re still confident that we can win the game.”
What will it take to beat the Tigers (22-6-4)? Hiller saw Holy Cross in person during its 1-0 win against Ben Franklin in the semifinals and has watched them on film a handful of times now. He came away impressed with their defensive organization.
“They’ve got a couple of very good defenders who read the game really well,” he said. “Positionally, they’re very good. They’re physical. They’re big. They’re strong. They’ve got a couple of midfielders that are the same. They’ve got a couple of kids up top who like to play on the counter attack a little bit, and they’re very fast.
“So I think looking at the style of the game, it’s going to be us having the ball more than them and just being wary of their counter attack and kind of trying to create chances by ourselves. But, also, making sure we’re solid in the moment we give up the ball. It’s not two or three passes, and then it’s in the back of our net. So transition are going to be very important for us as well.”