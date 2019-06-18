Boys
Track events
100 meters: Trejun Jones, Carencro, 10.46. Travon Wheeler, Church Point, 10.74. Dillan Monette, Acadiana, 10.76.
200 meters: Kayshon Boutte, Westgate, 20.87. Dapriest Hogans, Northwest, 21.04. Trejun Jones, Carencro, 21.28.
400 meters: Londyn Roberts, New Iberia, 48.89. Kendrell Williams, Carencro, 48.97. Daylan Williams, Acadiana, 49.57.
800 meters: Londyn Roberts, New Iberia, 1:55.09. Braylon Roberts, Opelousas, 1:59.16. Bailey Despanie, Carencro, 2:01.45.
1600 meters: Cameron Angelle, Carencro, 4:28.55. Cameron Kelly, Teurlings Catholic, 4:43.49. Riley Plunkett, Lafayette, 4:46.04.
3200 meters: Cameron Angelle, Carencro, 10:08.66. Bryce Campbell, Carencro, 10:21.07. Cameron Kelly, Teurlings Catholic, 10:30.69.
110 hurdles: Javondre Edwards, Eunice, 14.25. Cameron Johnson, Opelousas, 15.00. 2, Obadiah Butler, Crowley, 15.16.
300 hurdles: Javondre Edwards, Eunice, 40.37. Peter LeBlanc, Catholic-New Iberia, 40.40. Braeden Williams, Abbeville, 40.49.
4x100 meters: Carencro, 41.92. Westgate, 42.36. Acadiana, 42.53.
4x200 meters: Carencro, 1:25.70. Acadiana, 1:28.30. Breaux Bridge, 1:29.02.
4x400 meters: New Iberia, 3:19.40. Carencro, 3:26.23. Breaux Bridge, 3:28.24.
4x800 meters: Lafayette, 8:20.35. Teurlings Catholic, 8:28.19. David Thibodaux, 8:30.68.
Field events
Discus: Jax Harrington, Erath, 168-5. Donovan Green, Opelousas Catholic, 154-4. Jontrell Steward, Breaux Bridge, 153-2.
High jump: Reginald Poole Jr., Kaplan, 6-8. Brice Williams, New Iberia; Bryce Girard, Teurlings Catholic, 6-4. Kayvon Harris, Westgate, Kevin White, Kaplan; Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic; Donald Calais, Cecilia, 6-2.
Javelin: Kaiden Burgess, Catholic-New Iberia, 189-1. Joe Pommier, Notre Dame, 181-10. Dalen Cambre, St. Thomas More, 170-6.
Long jump: CJ Hill, St. Thomas More, 24-8.75. Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia, 22-9.75. Joshua Mason, New Iberia, 22-9.25.
Pole vault: Nicholas Russell, Catholic-New Iberia, 16-6. Elijah Odinet, Lafayette, 15-6. Evan Nguyen, Catholic-New Iberia; Luke Pacetti, Delcambre, 14-0.
Shot put: Jontrell Steward, Breaux Bridge, 53-4.5. 2, Jax Harrington, Erath, 52-4.75. 3, Gabriel Vicknair, Northwest, 49-8.
Triple jump: Jalen Smith, North Central, 46-2. Peter LeBlanc, Catholic-New Iberia, 45-4.75. Seth Alexander, Breaux Bridge, 45-2.5.
Outstanding Track Performer: Trejun Jones, Carencro
Outstanding Field Performer: Jax Harrington, Erath
Coach of the Year: Kenneth Winfrey, J.S. Clark
Girls
Track events
100 meters: Keiondra Narcisse, Teurlings Catholic, 11.84. Camille Hensarling, St. Thomas More, 11.85. Johneisha George, Carencro, 11.98.
200 meters: Johneisha George, Carencro, 24.57. Camille Hensarling, St. Thomas More, 24.70. Alexas Bender, Lafayette, 24.84.
400 meters: Anijah Williams, Crowley, 57.35. Maddie Moreau, St. Thomas More, 57.75. Evangelyn Griffin, Carencro, 57.91.
800 meters: Javrion Bob, Carencro, 2:23.78. Samantha Withers, Episcopal of Acadiana, 2:23.99. Mia Parker, St. Thomas More, 2:28.23.
1600 meters: Samantha Withers, Episcopal of Acadiana, 5:18.59. Mia Parker, St. Thomas More, 5:25.05. Lexi Guidry, Teurlings Catholic, 5:28.15.
3200 meters: Mia Parker, St. Thomas More, 11:38.29. Lexi Guidry, Teurlings Catholic, 11:45.20. Anni Thompson, Lafayette, 12:03.23.
100 hurdles: Anna LeBlanc, North Vermilion, 15.15. Karanay Alexander, Cecilia, 15.36. 3, Gabrielle Gary, Lafayette, 15.46.
300 hurdles: Bra'Lazjae Butts, New Iberia, 45.44. Olivia Bundy, Church Point, 46.74. Jelissa Duffey, Northwest, 47.37.
4x100 meters: Lafayette, 48.57. Teurlings Catholic, 49.13. Eunice, 50.28.
4x200 meters: Lafayette, 1:41.74. Carencro, 1:43.00. St. Thomas More, 1:43.20.
4x400 meters: Carencro, 4:00.21. 1, New Iberia, 4:05.26. St. Thomas More, 4:06.71.
4x800 meters: Lafayette, 10:07.85. St. Thomas More, 10:08.22. Teurlings Catholic, 10:19.43.
Field events
Discus: Chloe Hernandez, Delcambre, 119-2. Journee Crutcher, Breaux Bridge, 115-5.5. Aaliyah Ledet, Cecilia, 113-0.
High jump: Madison Ardoin, Iota; Jordan Landry, St. Martinville, 5-2. Amalie Bouton, Delcambre; Kelis Boutte, New Iberia; Jordan Levergne, Lafayette Christian; Taylor Walker, Crowley; Nyheila Ellis, Delcambre, 5-0.
Javelin: Anna Gonsoulin, Catholic-New Iberia, 129-10. Emma Bacilla, Westminster, 120-11. 2, Devyn Hogan, St. Thomas More, 118-6.
Long jump: Karanay Alexander, Cecilia, 18-3.5. 2, Camille Hensarling, St. Thomas More, 17-10.5. 3, Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, 17-5.
Pole vault: Johanna Duplantis, Lafayette, 12-0. Karlyn Trahan, Kaplan, 11-6. Abby Robertson, Teurlings Catholic, 11-2.
Shot put: Bre Porter, Lafayette Christian, 42-8. Reese Grossie, Lafayette, 38-3. Abigail Richthofen, Catholic-New Iberia, 37-9.5.
Triple jump: Tyler Alcorn, Teurlings Catholic, 37-4. Jordan Landry, St. Martinville, 37-3.75. Madisyn Rideau, Lafayette Christian, 36-8.5.
Outstanding Track Performer: Samantha Withers, Episcopal of Acadiana
Outstanding Field Performer: Bre Porter, Lafayette Christian
Coach of the Year: Reggie Williams, Lafayette Christian