ST. MARTINVILLE - The St. Martinville Tigers advanced to the semifinals for the first time in 19 years after the No. 3 Tigers outlasted No. 6 Lutcher 59-42 Friday.
The Class 3A quarterfinals playoff game featured two quick-strike offenses that produced three 200-yard rushers.
Senior quarterback Tanner Harrison rushed for 209 yards with four TDs for the 11-2 Tigers, who will host No. 7 Union Parish next week. His teammate, sophomore running back Steven Blanco, rushed for 264 yards and three TDs.
Lutcher (9-2) was led by senior quarterback D'Wanye Winfield, who rushed for 221 yards with five TDs, and running backs Cleveland Parquette (nine carries, 103 yards, TD) and Roy Forrest III (7-73).
A one-yard run by Harrison gave the Tigers what appeared to be a comfortable 39-21 cushion at the 10:08 mark of the third quarter, but the Bulldogs answered with three consecutive TDs.
Winfield scored on runs of 44 and five yards, followed by an 85-yard burst by Parquette to put the Bulldogs ahead 42-39 with 11:45 to go in the fourth quarter. It was Lutcher's first lead since a 20-yard Winfield keeper put the Bulldogs ahead 7-0 early in the first.
"When they scored those three touchdowns, we were kind of down," Tigers defensive end Quinton Butler said. "I had to rally them and keep telling the guys we have to be tough. Football is not meant to be pretty. You have to play mean. You have to play mentally tough."
Butler's motivational speech was effective as the Tigers reeled off three straight TDs in the next seven minutes. Harrison tossed a 60-yard TD pass to Harvey Broussard, and the senior quarterback tacked on scoring runs from five and 15 yards.
"Tanner is Tanner," Tigers coach Vincent DeRouen said. "He's going to do that all the time. He can wake up in the morning and be special. That's the kind of kid he is.
"Same thing with Blanco. They're some tough, hard-nosed kids. They practice and play hard, and it shows out here. But again, I want to give credit to our offensive line. Without our line, they can't do that."
Harrison completed 6 of 8 passes for 166 yards and two TDs. Broussard caught four passes for 101 yards and Cullen Charles added two catches for 65 yards and a TD.
Blanco, who rushed for 247 yards with four TDs in last week's 62-28 second round win at No. 19 Iota, scored from 78, 34 and seven yards in the first half Friday.
"They are some dogs," Butler said of Harrison and Blanco. "There is only one word to describe them and that is 'dog.' I see them do it in practice every day. Tanner is an athlete. Steven Blanco is a beast. I expect that from them day in and day out."
Butler had three sacks in the fourth quarter and defensive backs Karon Jeanlouis and Delian Mallery intercepted Winfield, who was 2 of 12 passing for 46 yards.
"This feeling is so unreal right now," Butler said. "It's the moment that I live for. I can't believe we actually did it. I wasn't going to let my team down. I'm just happy to play football and make plays."
The Tigers were eliminated in the playoffs the last two years at Union, which defeated No. 2 Abbeville 45-6.
"At least we don't have to travel all the way up there to Farmerville," DeRouen said "It's another home game and another week of practice. I think our kids deserve that."