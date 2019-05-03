The Lafayette Christian girls track and field team entered Friday’s Class 1A outdoor state championship at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium as the defending champion.
The Lady Knights, who lost only two key contributors from last year’s team, qualified for state in 10 events, winning regional titles in six. For all intents and purposes, they were the favorites.
But even after Ajaya Simpson (1:01.63) and teammate Kaylie Anderson (1:02.42) finished second and third in the 400-meter dash, adding 14 points to LCA’s total, they trailed Haynesville 60-59.
Were you expecting Haynesville to be a serious challenger, Ajaya?
“No, we did not,” Simpson said with a laugh.
As it turned out, that would be a sign of things to come, as the two teams tied for the Class 1A state championship with 71 points apiece.
"We're happy for Haynesville because they competed," said LCA coach Reggie Williams. "We just shared the trophy with them, and I told their kids, 'Great job tonight. Way to compete.' ... It's beautiful to see so much class among the kids."
Marissa Tell’s win in the 300-meter hurdles and Erin Franklin’s sixth place in the 200-meter dash gave the Lady Golden Tornadoes 11 more points, a deficit LCA had to make up in the final two events of the day.
Shanna Hayes’ fifth place in the 3,200 meters (13:25.85) gave the Lady Knights two points, a precious addition to their team total. That set the table for their victory in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:10.09, as Lady Knights’ freshman anchor Kaylie Anderson blew past Merryville anchor Kaylie Lewis after being roughly 15 meters behind.
Anderson, who joined Simpson on the 4x200 team that finished second, wasn’t sure if she was going to catch her.
“At first, yeah, but I just kept praying through the race,” she said. “In the end, I had more energy."
Despite being the defending champions in the event, LCA had the third-fastest qualifying time in the 4x400, behind Merryville and Ouachita Christian.
“We knew that we were in second place, so it all came down to the last relay," Anderson said. “We prayed before we went out. We said, ‘Just give it our best. Whatever we can do, just leave it on the track.' ”
Tell, who contributed 32 points to the Lady Golden Tornadoes’ championship effort, was named Class 1A’s Most Outstanding Female Performer. She won the triple jump, 100 and 300-meter hurdles and ran a leg on Haynesville’s first-place 4x200 team.
"I already knew Haynesville was loaded," said Williams, whose boys team placed third. "They've got a lot of great athletes. They've got jumpers, they've got throwers, they've got runners. I knew that everything was going to be tit for tat, that it could go either way.
"What hurt them in the end was that they didn't have a two-miler, and they didn't have a (4x400 relay team). By God's grace, we did."
The Lady Knights started the day solidly, medaling in all four of the field events in which they qualified. Bre’ Porter defender her shot put title with a throw of 39 feet, 4½. Madyson Rideau placed second in the triple jump (36-8½). Jordan Lavergne took third in the high jump with a leap of 5-0, and Autumn Chaisson was third in the long jump (16-7).
Porter often went from basketball practice straight to practicing the shot put while both sports were in season.
“I feel like I could have done better,” said Porter, who will play basketball and throw the shot put at Alcorn State. “Still happy that I got the win, though. Overall, I really wanted to (set a personal record) and do better than I did last year. I ended up coming up short, but it’s OK. I still won.”
But Porter’s victory in the shot put turned out to be LCA’s only win of the day until the last event. Nonetheless, you can call the Lady Knights a two-time state champion in girls track.
“I push them hard," Williams said. "Sometimes they complain, but I push them hard. But they did what I ask them to do. Like I told them, 'As hard as y'all ran, I didn't see anybody fallen down after running the 4x4.' They're great character kids."
"It's a blessing to be a part of it. I'm happy for them. I'm happy for the school. It's who we are."
The Catholic-New Iberia boys team produced a strong showing in the Class 2A state meet, finishing as the runner-up with 52 points. Episcopal of Baton Rouge ran away with the title with 94 points.
The Panthers sent only eight competitors to state, three of which were part of their fifth-place 4x400 meter team only. Peter LeBlanc, the UL football signee, was Catholic-NI's biggest contributor. He placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (40.45), second in the triple jump (45-0.5) and ran a leg of the 4x400 relay.
Catholic's Nicholas Russell won the pole vault competition with a height of 16-0. Teammate Kaiden Burgess threw the javelin 173-0 to finish as the runner-up in that event.
"I love capping off my high school career at Catholic High with a state championship," said LeBlanc, who won a Division III state championship with the Panthers' football team in 2017. "I'm happy to have two."