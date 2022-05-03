A youthful Erath baseball team will try to make history when the Bobcats travel to Iota Friday for a best-of-three Class 3A quarterfinals series.
Coach Jeremy Picard has brought the Bobcats to the quarterfinals multiple times, including from 2016 to 2018, but Erath has never reached the semifinals.
The No. 7 Bobcats (19-17) have only two seniors with a pitching staff anchored by freshman Seth Lege and sophomore Lynkon Romero.
Lege is 8-3 with a 1.90 ERA and 51 strikeouts, while Romero is 4-4 with a 2.59 ERA and 43 strikeouts.
"Seth's mindset is different," Picard said. "No stage is too big or too small for him. He's the same kid each day. He has a pretty good fastball for a freshman. He pounds the zone and gives our defense a chance to work."
In District 6-3A games, Lege was 3-0 with 18 strikeouts and three walks. He's also leading the team with a .406 batting average along with 12 doubles, three home runs and 27 RBIs.
The 6-foot-3 Romero is the starting quarterback on the football team. He threw a complete game four-hitter in an 8-2 win over No. 10 Loranger last weekend.
Coy Broussard, Jaden Soirez and Payton Pickens provide pitching depth. Broussard, a senior, hits leadoff with a .381 average, five doubles, three triples and 17 RBIs. Against 6-3A competition, Broussard hit .600.
"Coy has come on really strong in the back end of the season," Picard said. "He plays several positions. If we're struggling defensively, we'll slide him into a position. He does a great job."
Junior Sage Suire (.315, six triples, 24 RBIs) and sophomore Thomas Collins are additional top offensive producers. Infielder Dominic Frederick and outfielder Brett Suire are two of the best defensive players for the Bobcats, along with catcher Trevor Huval.
The Bobcats have won 10 of their last 11 games heading into the series at No. 2 Iota (31-3).
"We want to follow the same blueprint we've been following which is throwing strikes and letting the defense work," Picard said. "Iota always has a good ballclub with a really good player in University of Arizona signee Tyler Lejeune. It's tough to play at their place. It will be a good test for us."