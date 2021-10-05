NEW IBERIA - Westgate volleyball coach Bailey Antoine may not be an expert in the ways of coaching but at least she can walks down the hall of Westgate High if she needs some advice about coaching and seek it from her dad - Westgate head football coach Ryan Antoine.
Or maybe not.
"I have not gone to him for advice on coaching," Bailey Antoine said.
"No, she really hasn't," Ryan Antoine said. "I've told her a couple of things that she may need to know but for the most part, she's been blazing her own trail."
Antoine was chosen as the new volleyball coach at Westgate earlier this year which put the father and daughter on the same staff at the same school.
Bailey, however, went to New Iberia Senior High where she was a basketball standout for the Lady Jackets and spent a couple of years playing college basketball.
She knows all about her chosen sport but she admits that she is in a learning curve as she took over the volleyball program this year.
"I really don't know a lot about the game, I played basketball," Bailey said. "So I'm learning about volleyball too as I go about coaching the team."
Antoine had been on the staff as an assistant coach last year at Westgate and decided to go into her father's profession.
"I discovered that I really liked coaching and I knew that I had a lot to give back to these girls," Bailey Antoine said. "I also liked being at Westgate, it was like being at home. I felt at home here."
So when the volleyball position came open, dad thought about his daughter,
"We had a spot on the staff open and we went through the search of finding a volleyball coach but for one reason or another, we just couldn't find the right person for the job," Ryan Antoine said. "So as the season got closer, I suggested that we hire Bailey for the job and it turned out to be a great fit."
And dad couldn't have been happier to see it come through and see his daughter get into his profession.
"It's a blessing," Ryan Antoine said. "It's a proud moment when you can look down and see your daughter coaching. That was something that was one of her dreams and something that she wanted to do.
"As a father, it's been a blessing to see her doing what she wanted to do."