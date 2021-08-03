Southside Sharks
WHAT WE KNOW
The Sharks should be dangerous on defense with six returning starters and four seniors among the new starters with some playing experience. Even better, there’s plenty of seasoned performers at all three levels.
The defensive front in the 3-4 scheme is anchored by arguably Southside’s best player in 310-pound nose guard Trent Gilbert, along with 260-pound senior Caden Rivers. The linebacking corps will be led by senior inside linebacker Tommy Ransonet and he’ll have three senior colleagues around him, not to mention as much depth there as any position on the squad.
And the secondary is the most experienced group on the team with three starters back in cornerback Jayden Colbert, junior strong safety Bryson Jones and free safety Jake Held.
Offensively, the one returning starter is in a valuable spot in senior right tackler Dante Jordan at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
The offense is filled with question marks. Not only did it lose such highly productive players as quarterback Dillon Monette and receiver Jack Pruitt, the Sharks are moving from a spread to a flexbone triple option attack.
Essentially, it’s what coach Josh Fontenot had envisioned all along until Monette’s skill set arrived to suggest a spread attack. But when Monette’s injury interrupted the season last fall, the staff’s suspicions were confirmed.
“The worst label about it is that it’s simple,” Fontenot said. “You can do so much with it. RPOs are still in effect, misdirection still is, the ability to run your basic power game is still in effect.
“Our spread passing game has not changed. It’s just doing it out of a double-slot, veer-oriented formation. We’ll get in trips and still get in our tight end doubles.”
Fontenot will be counting heavily on the running ability of quarterback Landon Baptiste, the physical inside running of Kenneth King and Ransonet and a talented receiver in Dylan Sonnier.
“I don’t know that we have one guy where we say, ‘OK, here’s the guy that we have to get the ball to all the time,’ but with this offense, whoever’s the hot hand or we have the ability to get it to the right guy according to what people are giving us,” Fontenot said.
August will be a matter of polishing the ball-handling to prevent turnovers and get the offensive line adjusted to the new blocking scheme.
The other key is adding an effective pitch game to the offense to help keep opposing defenses honest.
Another aspect of the team that must be proven on the field is the kicking game with promising sophomore Braden Guilbeau handling both the kicking and punter duties.
HOW WE SEE IT
With the entire District 3-5A field other than Acadiana in transition, this could be the perfect season for Southside to embark on a huge scheme change. The key is going to be playing good enough defense to give the offense enough time to get settled.
The tricky part is Fontenot the schedule-maker didn’t give his Sharks an easy road with Notre Dame and Carencro in the first two weeks.
If the offense can figure out a way to limit the turnovers, the defense might be good enough to keep the Sharks alive in the race for the runner-up spot in 3-5A.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Trent Gilbert
NG 6-1 310 Sr
Always had strength as a weapon, but added quickness to his arsenal after losing some weight in the offseason and should be a force this fall.
Jake Held
FS 5-10 170 Sr
The quarterback of the defense as well the offense’s backup QB. The 4.0 student is expected to keep the critical defense on the right track all season.
Landon Baptiste
QB 6-4 170 Jr
Will play a crucial role in making the new flexbone offense work. Primarily a rushing threat, Fontenot thinks his new quarterback will surprise foes.
Jayden Colbert
CB 5-10 175 Jr
Two-year starter in the secondary for the Sharks who also could see some time on offense. His dual-threat status will be critical in Southside’s transition season.
Tommy Ransonet
LB-RB 5-11 190 Sr
The classic ‘run through the wall’ leader for the Sharks. In addition to be a stalwart at linebacker, Ransonet will be part of the fullback rotation on offense.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Flex Bone
WR Brock Jones (6-0, 180, Jr.)
WR Dylan Sonnier (6-1, 170, Sr.)
WR Ethan Sinitiere (6-1, 170, Sr.)
LT Bronson Sandusky (5-10, 190, Sr.)
LG Ryan Kimbal (6-2, 255, Sr,)
C Cole Domingue (5-10, 245, Jr.)
RG Akicita Ardoin (6-0, 265, Jr.)
RT Dante Jordan (6-5, 275, Sr.)*
QB Landon Baptiste (6-4, 170, Jr.)
RB Aaron Ford (5-5, 145, Jr.)
RB Kenneth King (6-2, 205, Sr.)
DEFENSE
Base Defense: 3-4
DE Caden Rivers (6-3, 260, Sr.)*
NG Trent Gilbert (6-1, 310, Sr.)*
DE Josh Rodriguez (6-1, 215, Sr.)
LB Gavin Gil (5-9, 165, Sr.)
LB Jaylon Jones (5-10, 200 Sr.)
LB Tommy Ransonet (5-11, 190, Sr.)*
LB Collin Baptiste (6-3, 205, Sr.)
CB Jayden Colbert (5-10, 175, Jr.)*
CB Brock Jones (6-1, 180, Jr.)
FS Jake Held (5-10, 170, Sr.)*
SS Bryson Jones (6-0, 180, Jr.)*
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: QB Dillon Monette, RB/WR Jack Pruitt, PK Braxton Guilbeau. DB Dylan Durand, LB Culley Holden.
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Josh Fontenot
Record: 9-9 at Southside (46-33 overall)
Assistants: Paul Moneaux (offensive line/assistant head coach), Andre Boudreaux (running backs), Brandon Monrose (wide receivers), Sam Taulli (offensive line), John Babineaux (offensive line), Ben Mouton (defensive coordinator), Mike Stelly (inside linebackers), Zach Bertrand (outside linebackers), Neil Lowery (secondary), Bryan Gary (defensive line), Alex Lebouef (secondary), Jacob Mouton (defensive line), Culley Holden (linebackers)
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 NOTRE DAME
Sept. 10 Carencro
Sept. 17 Opelousas
Sept. 23 BARBE
Oct. 1 Acadiana
Oct. 7 SULPHUR
Oct. 15 SAM HOUSTON
Oct. 22 Lafayette High
Oct. 29 COMEAUX
Nov. 5 New Iberia
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 8: at Lafayette High
These parish rivals gave each all they had in a close contest last season, and the Sharks will be looking for revenge this time around after falling short by three points and nearly ending what was an undefeated season for the Mighty Lions at the time.
2020 RESULTS
Beat Franklin 35-6
Lost Carencro 37-27
Lost Acadiana 48-7
Beat Sulphur 45-28
Lost Lafayette 23-20
Beat Comeaux 36-14
Playoffs
Lost New Iberia 53-13
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 3-4
2019: 6-5 (first varsity season)