MANDEVILLE -- Cedric Figaro could tell something was slightly off.
The first-year Lafayette High football coach wasn't referencing the chilly conditions for his team's second-round playoff game at Mandeville High on Friday night, where temperatures dipped down to 39 degrees.
No, there was something else in the air.
"You felt it in the air a little bit," Figaro said. "But you felt that we were going to work through it and then the first fumble happened. It started rolling down the hill."
No. 9 Lafayette High was unable to overcome miscues and an injury to its starting quarterback in a 31-8 loss to No. 8 Mandeville on Friday night in the Class 5A playoffs.
Lafayette High's defense forced Mandeville to punt on its first possession, but the Mighty Lions coughed up the ball on the ensuing drive.
The Skippers jarred the ball loose out of Xan Saunier's hands, giving the offense a short field.
The Mighty Lions defense held firm as the Skippers settled for a 39-yard field goal by Ole Miss commit Caden Costa.
Mandeville scored the lone touchdown of the first half as McNeese State commit DeVon Tott led the Skippers down the field.
Tott connected with running back Donovan McGowan on two long passes and then capped the drive with a three-yard touchdown run.
"He showed me more tonight than what we saw on film," said Figaro of the Mandeville quarterback. "He was up for this game tonight."
Lafayette High appeared to have something going offensively early in the second quarter.
A pair of long runs by Saunier and De'Amonte Phillips got Lafayette High into Mandeville territory. The drive stalled, and the run on fourth down came up short.
Then on the Mighty Lions' fourth possession, Saunier was driven into the ground by a pair of Skippers.
The senior captain Saunier laid on the ground for a few minutes before needing help walking off the field as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg.
Xan's younger brother Grayson came in to replace him.
"We knew Xan was down but we didn't know the extent of it," Figaro said. "So we had to go to Grayson's strengths and he is a pass-first quarterback."
Lafayette High was unable to get the offensive going with the younger Saunier, as wide receivers were unable to get open, or the pocket collapsed due to pressure or a false start or chop block penalty wiped out a first down.
Even when something did seem to go the Mighty Lions way, it didn't.
Thaos Figaro recovered a fumble on the first possession of the third quarter and was returning it down the far sideline only to have UL commit and 6-foot-8, 355 pound offensive lineman Mackey Maillho knock him out of bounds on the return.
Then came a controversial call.
Saunier threw a screen pass to Phillips near the Mandeville sideline in the third quarter but the Mighty Lion running back was hit immediately by a Skippers defender resulting in an incomplete pass.
The officials though didn't blow the whistle and Skippers linebacker John O'Connor returned it for a touchdown.
That play seemed to take the air out of Lafayette High.
"That fumble was not a fumble," Figaro said. "I even asked the ref if he wanted to see it but that changed the game. That deflated it. We tried to pick them up but that wasn't enough."
The Skippers would go to add a 30-yard touchdown pass from Tott to Devon Steele and then a 24-yard touchdown run by Tott in the fourth quarter.
Yet, Lafayette High didn't give up.
The Mighty Lions scored on their tenth possession as Grayson Saunier completed a 68-yard touchdown to Emery Taylor.
Saunier then found Trysten Thrasher for the two-point pass completion.
Lafayette High recovered the ensuing onside kick and drove down the field.
The drive ended with Saunier being picked off in the red zone.
"There was no quit in those guys," Figaro said. "They didn't give up."
Despite the playoff loss, the first year of the Figaro era at Lafayette High was a success.
The Mighty Lions went 5-1 during the regular season and won a playoff game for the first time since 2006.
Figaro admitted that he won't be happy just yet.
"I don't know if any home builder is happy when they get the foundation built for their home," Figaro said. "They see the roof and the walls and that's when they are happy. I will take it because I got my foundation, but I'm not happy yet."