Boys Basketball
Tuesday's Results
Comeaux 56, Acadiana 43; Lafayette 56, Carencro 53; Beau Chene 54, Southside 51; Northwest 84, Eunice 55; Cecilia 73, North Vermilion 38; St. Martinville 90, Rayne 78; Opelousas Catholic 83, Opelousas 76; Bunkie 50, Church Point 35; Mamou 62, Oakdale 47; Crowley 76, Welsh 46; Gueydan 57, Erath 40; Kaplan 72, Delcambre 53; Madison Prep 69, Lafayette Christian 51; Berwick at Westminster 62, Berwick 52; Lacassine at Northside Christian.
Thursday’s Games
Thrive Academy at Southside, North Vermilion at Midland, Northwest at Port Barre, Gueydan at Ascension Episcopal.
Friday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Notre Dame, Catholic-NI at Centerville, Opelousas Catholic at Livonia, St. Edmund at Vermilion Catholic.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday's Results
Lafayette High 53, Carencro 38; Opelousas 44, New Iberia 30; North Central 54, Westgate 51; David Thibodaux at Opelousas Catholic, Beau Chene 55, Delcambre 28; St. Martinville 44, Rayne 49; Jennings 46, Breaux Bridge 42; Church Point 41, Bunkie 27; Franklin 41, Abbeville 29; Welsh 49, Crowley 38; Berwick 40, Westminster 39; Erath at Gueydan, Lafayette Christian 68, Madison Prep 22; Highland at St. Joseph cancelled , Patterson 50, Loreauville 47.
Thursday’s Games
Abbeville at Comeaux, Rayne at Crowley, Breaux Bridge at Lafayette Christian, Gueydan at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at West St. Mary, Westminster at Church Point.
Friday’s Games
Southside at Elton, Erath at St. Thomas More, Westgate at Ville Platte, Lake Charles College Prep at Opelousas, Sacred Heart-VP at Notre Dame, Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal, Jeanerette at Catholic-NI, Opelousas Catholic at Livonia, St. Edmund at Vermilion Catholic.
Battle in Da Berry
(Boys Dec. 18-20 at New Iberia Sr. High, Iberia Middle)
Wednesday’s Games
Franklin 45, Northside 32
Lafayette High 68, Morgan City 51
5:20 p.m. – Hamilton Christian vs. Abbeville (NISH)
5:20 p.m. – David Thibodaux vs. LCA (IMS)
6:40 p.m. – Thibodaux vs. Rayne (IMS)
6:40 p.m. – Zachary vs. Westgate (NISH)
8 p.m. – New Iberia vs. Loreauville (NISH)
8 p.m. – Breaux Bridge vs. H.L. Bourgeois (IMS)
Thursday’s Games
(All Games at New Iberia Sr. High)
4 p.m. – HC-Abb vs. Thib-Ray winners
5:20 p.m. – BBHS-HLB vs. Zach-West winners
6:40 p.m. – Lafayette High vs. LC-DT winners
8 p.m. – NISH-Lor winner vs. Franklin
Friday’s Games
(Both games at New Iberia Sr. High)
6:40 p.m. – Semifinals
8 p.m. – Semifinals
Saturday’s Game
(At New Iberia Sr. High)
7 p.m. – Championship Game
Midland Spectacular
Wednesday’s Games
3:45 p.m. – Northside Christian vs. Iota (Boys)
5 p.m. – North Vermilion vs. Northside (Girls)
6:15 p.m. – Midland vs. Kaplan (G)
7:30 p.m. – Midland vs. Kaplan (B)
Thursday’s Games
3:45 p.m. – Bell City vs. Elton (G)
5 p.m. – Bell City vs. Elton (B)
6:15 p.m. – Lake Arthur vs. Kaplan (G)
7:30 p.m. – Midland vs. North Vermilion (G)
8:45 p.m. – Midland vs. North Vermilion (B)
Friday’s Games
1:30 p.m. – Southside vs. Elton (G)
2:45 p.m. – Bell City vs. Teurlings (B)
4 p.m. – Iota vs. Bell City (G)
5:15 p.m. – Kaplan vs. Northside Christian (B)
6:30 p.m. – Midland vs. Elton (B)
Saturday’s Games
10 a.m. – Teurlings vs. Northside Christian (B)
11:15 a.m. – Iota vs. Kaplan (G)
12:30 p.m. – Lake Arthur vs. Southside (G)
1:45 p.m. – Midland vs. Northside (G)
3 p.m. – Midland vs. Iota (B)
St. Landry Parish Tournament
Thursday’s Games
2:30 p.m. – Port Barre vs. Northwest (B)
4 p.m. – Port Barre vs. Eunice (G)
5:30 p.m. – JS Clark vs. Beau Chene (B)
7 p.m. – Beau Chene vs. Opelousas (G)
8:30 p.m. – Eunice vs. Opelousas (B)
Friday’s Games
3 p.m. – PB-Eun winner vs. Northwest (G)
4:30 p.m. – PB-NW vs. Eun-Opel winners (B)
6 p.m. – North Central vs. BC-Opel winner (G)
7:30 p.m. – North Central vs. JSC-BC winner (B)
Saturday’s Games
10:30 a.m. – PB-Nor vs. Eun-Opel losers (B)
Noon – PB-Eun vs. BC-Opel losers (G)
1:30 p.m. – Boys consolation finals
3 p.m. – Girls Third Place game
4:30 p.m. – Boys Third Place game
6 p.m. – Girls championship game
7:30 p.m. – Boys championship game