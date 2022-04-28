Any time a team can play for a state championship, it's a special opportunity considering how difficult it is to accomplish.
But to play for a state title near their home field, makes it even more special.
That’s the life softball programs Notre Dame, St. Thomas More, Opelousas Catholic and Northside Christian will be living this weekend in the select state softball tournament at St. Julien Sports Complex in Broussard beginning Friday.
“I’ve been outspoken about how I wish we were all (select and nonselect) were still playing together in the same place whether it was in Sulphur or Broussard, but I’m excited about this weekend,” Notre Dame coach Dale Serie said. “I’m excited because it is a chance for our girls to play a lot closer to home in front of even more fans who probably wouldn’t have been able to make it to Sulphur.”
St. Thomas More coach Andria Waguespack is also excited about the close-to-home championship environment.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Waguespack said. “It’s going to be a great experience for everyone involved. I’m excited for the girls, the teams and the entire community. You can’t ask for anything more than to be able to play in the state tournament here in your backyard. The Acadiana area has a fantastic softball community, so I’m expecting it to be a fantastic atmosphere.”
The three-time reigning state champion and top-seeded Pios (27-5) play No. 5 seed Menard in a Division III semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday on Field 4.
“It is really hard to win a state championship,” Serie said. “But our focus hasn’t been on winning a state championship or winning four in a row. Our focus has been on beating the team in front of us.”
Despite having six seniors — Maci Bergeron, Abigail Savoy, Corine Poncho, Maddie Murrell, Emma Kate Hensgens and Kaylyn Henry — set to play for their final high school games, Serie said he doesn’t think his players feel extra pressure to win.
“Other than the pressure that they put on themselves, this group doesn’t feel pressured,” Serie said. “They are a pretty relaxed group. In fact, I’m not nearly as relaxed as they are. This is a special group, and they have set the bar high for this program and they’ve worked hard to attain their goals. They are special.”
While the Pios eye another title, the Cougars seek to advance to the final for the first time since 2014 when they won the Class 4A championship. No. 4 STM (21-10) faces No. 1 Haynes in a Division II semifinal on Field 4 at 4 p.m. Friday.
“Only five teams in the select tournament are going to end their seasons with a win,” Waguespack said. “We’re the underdog, and, as the No. 4 seed, not many people are talking about us. There’s not a whole lot of expectations for us except from us. We love the underdog role, so we are looking forward to the opportunity.”
Haynes, the state runner-up last season, defeated St. Thomas More 7-5 in last year's semifinals.
“We have to play defense,” Waguespack said. “We have to make the basic plays and that’s what killed us last year against them. Defense wins championships and if we can keep the ball in the park and keep the score down, we’ll give ourselves a chance in the end. At this time of year, good pitching and defense will overtake good hitting.”