BASEBALL
Breaux Bridge 4, Cecilia 2
Eunice 5, Plaquemine 3
Catholic-NI 12, Delcambre 4
North Vermilion 17, LaGrange 2
Loreauville 4, Houma Christian 1
Barbe 6, Comeaux 0
Rayne 8, Carencro 6
Beau Chene 13, Livonia 0
Pine Prairie 8, Bunkie 7
Avoyelles 20, Abbeville 1
Berwick 13, Erath 3
Lake Arthur 10, Episcopal of Acadiana 5
West St. Mary 10, Franklin 0
Vermilion Catholic 5, Opelousas Catholic 2
Sacred Heart-VP 8, Central Catholic 4
Rosepine 9, St. Edmund 2
Iowa 3, Westminster 2
Vandebilt 19, Hanson 8
Grand Lake 8, Highland Baptist 5
Starks 9, Northside Christian 3
Eunice 120 101 0 - 5 10 3
Plaquemine 000 120 0 - 3 7 0
WP - W. Rider (4.1 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K), LP - M. Saurage (7 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Top Hitters - EUN: H. Manuel (3-4, 2 RBIs), Z. Suire (3-4, RBI), D. Darbonne (2-4, RBI); PLAQ: C. Young (2-3), G. Williams (1-4, 2 RBIs).
Catholic-NI 12, Delcambre 4
Delcambre 210 001 0 - 4 7 4
Catholic-NI 130 260 x - 12 8 2
WP - Robert Minvielle (7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 10 K), LP - Cullen Bouton (1 IP, 1 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K). Top Hitters - CATH: Robert Minvielle (1-5, 2B, 2 RBIs), Seagan Segure (1-4, 2 RBIs), John Cole Broussard (2-4, RBI), Nick Boutte (2-3, RBI); DEL: Zeb Falgout (1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs), Rogan Saunier (2-3), Kaleb Moneaux (2-4).
North Vermilion 17, LaGrange 2
LaGrange 011 00 - 2 1 3
North Vermilion 741 5x - 17 14 0
WP - Landon Duhon (2.2 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 7 BB, 4 K). Top Hitters - NV: Lane Paton (2-2, 3 RBIs), Bradley Christ (1-2, HR, 2 RBIs), Dale Martin (1-2, 3B, RBI), John Carter (2-2, 2B), Dylan Naquin (1-2, 2 RBIs).
Loreauville 4, Houma Christian 1
Loreauville 101 000 2 - 4 6 1
Houma Christian 100 000 0 - 1 3 2
WP - Jordy Broussard (5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). Top Hitters - LOR: Hunter Freyou (2-2, RBI), Devin Verret (1-2), Luke Dowling (1-3).
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Schedule
Southside at Lafayette High, Rayne at Grand Lake, Ellender at Westgate, Beau Chene at Sacred Heart-VP, Northside Christian at Iota, Abbeville at Welsh.
Tuesday’s Schedule
3-5A – Acadiana at Sam Houston, Comeaux at Barbe, New Iberia at Sulphur, Lafayette High at Southside.
4-4A – North Vermilion at Eunice, LaGrange at Lake Arthur.
5-4A – St. Thomas More at Carencro, Northside at Teurlings.
6-4A – Beau Chene at Port Barre, Opelousas at Breaux Bridge, Cecilia at Livonia.
5-3A – Mamou at Church Point, Pine Prairie at Ville Platte.
6-3A – Kaplan at Abbeville, Crowley at Erath, David Thibodaux at St. Martinville.
6-2A – Beau Chene at Port Barre.
7-2A – Opelousas Catholic at Parkview Baptist.
5-1A – Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund.
8-1A – Centerville at Central Catholic, Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian, Hanson at Vermilion Catholic.
7-B – ESA at Bell City.
6-C – Hackberry at Northside Christian.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Welsh at Rayne, Westgate at West St. Mary, Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville, Kaplan at Lafayette Christian, Loreauville at Notre Dame, Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund.
SOFTBALL
Quitman 2, Loreauville 1
Patterson 16, Breaux Bridge 0
Teurlings 3, Ascension Catholic 0
North Vermilion 7, Church Point 3
Westminster 14, Crowley 4
Kaplan 6, Northside Christian 3
ED White 7, Lafayette Christian 6
Buckeye 5, Lake Arthur 0
Ascension Catholic 9, Catholic-NI 8
Academy of Our Lady 19, Opelousas Catholic 6
Archbishop Chapelle 7, Opelousas Catholic 6
Hanson 6, St. Edmund 5
Vermilion Catholic 15, St. Louis Catholic 7
Barbe 8, Acadiana 0
Beau Chene 12, Rayne 2
St. Thomas More 10, Archbishop Chapelle 0
Westgate 13, St. Martinville 2
Denham Springs 18, Cecilia 10
Pine Prairie 11, Anacoco 0
Patterson 16, Breaux Bridge 0
Patterson 0(10)6 - 16 8 0
Breaux Bridge 000 - 0 3 6
WP - Rylie Chaisson (3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K), LP - Kenedi Langlinais (1.2 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 K). Top Hitters - Patterson: Alyssa Perkins (3-3, 2B, 2 HRs, 7 RBIs), Kylia Gregory (2-3, 2 2Bs), Alexis Bernadou (1-3, 2 RBIs).
Teurlings 3, Ascension Catholic 0
Teurlings 101 010 0 - 3 6 0
Ascension Catholic 000 000 0 - 0 1 0
WP - Kristyn Lormand (6.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). Top Hitters - TEUR: Kristyn Lormand (2-3, 2B, RBI), Madison LeJeune (1-3, RBI).
North Vermilion 7, Church Point 3
Church Point 000 003 0 - 3 8 4
North Vermilion 010 024 x - 7 10 3
WP - Alyssa Akers (7 IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). Top Hitters - NV: Lexi Broussard (3-4, 2 2Bs, 2 RBIs), Madie Broussard (1-4, RBI), Kennedy Semien (1-4, RBI).
SCHEDULE
Monday’s Schedule
New Iberia at Lafayette High, Southside at Westgate, Beau Chene at Kaplan, North Vermilion at Cecilia, Ascension Episcopal at Rayne, Washington-Marion at David Thibodaux, Crowley at St. Edmund, Avoyelles at Opelousas, Westgate at David Thibodaux, Delcambre at Erath, Highland Baptist at St. Martinville, Church Point at Pine Prairie, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI, Lake Arthur at Port Barre, Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic, Gueydan at Northside Christian, Hanson Memorial at Covenant Christian, Iota at Mamou.
Tuesday’s Schedule
3-5A – Lafayette High at Acadiana, St. Thomas More at Barbe,
4-4A – Westgate at Eunice, North Vermilion at Teurlings, St. Edmund at Rayne.
5-4A – North Vermilion at Teurlings, Bunkie at Carencro.
6-4A – Breaux Bridge at Vermilion Catholic, Delcambre at Cecilia.
5-3A – Zachary at Church Point, Opelousas Catholic at Pine Prairie.
6-3A – David Thibodaux at Crowley, Erath at Iowa.
6-2A – Lafayette Christian at Buckeye, Lake Arthur at Gueydan.
7-2A – Ascension Episcopal at Peabody, New Iberia at Catholic-NI, Delcambre at Cecilia, Loreauville at Sacred Heart.
5-1A – Opelousas Catholic at Pine Prairie, St. Edmund at Rayne.
8-1A – Highland Baptist at Central Catholic.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Beau Chene at Acadiana, St. Thomas More at Cecilia, Breaux Bridge at Port Barre, Iota at Loreauville, Pine Prairie at Mamou, Catholic-NI at Opelousas Catholic, Anacoco at Notre Dame, Delcambre at Franklin, Northwest at Avoyelles.