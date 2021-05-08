BATON ROUGE – Caemon Scott crossed the finish line one more time for the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights, saw what he liked once more, and drank in the moment.
Scott had just finished a season-best time of 21.27 in winning the Class 2A 200 meters at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium, packing that in with memories of a winning 10.66 in the 100 and an inspiring anchor leg on a victorious 42.45 4x100 relay.
His efforts owned much of the attention at Friday’s LHSAA State Meet, as he was determined to leave with a bang.
“I’d just like to give thanks to God for giving me this opportunity,” Scott said. “I used to be the kid who hung around the house watching TV all the time. I have changed. Now I want to be better.”
While he’s working on that, he can fine tune his speed.
“I wanted to go out fast in the 100, take an early lead and hold it,” he said. “In the 200, the curve is the key. You want to go into it with the lead. Then, there’s a thing called the slingshot principle, where you launch yourself out of the last curve for the win.”
Devin Walton, Darian Riggs and Treanders Marzel joined in on the relay fun. Also for LCA, Fitzgerald West was shot put runner-up (53-8.5), JuJuan Johnson placed third in the 400 (51.58) and Micah Miller was third in the discus at 139-5.
While Scott was conquering his foes, Ascension Episcopal’s Landon Meche was searching for an edge.
He anchored Ascension to a runner-up in the opening 4x200 relay (1:59.49), placed a hard-luck second to Pope John Paul II’s Peyton Chiasson (1:58.55 to 1:59.49) in the 800 and then battled back to anchor a 3:31.21 win in the concluding 4x400 exchange.
“When he passed me early (in the 800), I knew he was going to push it,” Meche said. “I used up all my resources to get back to him, because I knew it would bring my time down. That’s all you can do.
“But I didn’t have enough left in me.”
That made the mile relay that much sweeter.
The 2A meet had other highlights, like Delcambre’s Luke Pacetti (14-4) going 1-2-3 with friendly rivals Jonah Holmes and Beau Beaullieu (both 13-10) of Catholic High-New Iberia in the pole vault.
“We all PR’d,” Pacetti said.
And Notre Dame’s Nicholas Gautreaux won the discus with a 143-2 throw.
LCA and AES each scored 31 points in girls’ competition, while Episcopal of Baton Rouge won both the boys’ and girls’ meets.
Class 3A produces
High drama in hurdles
Church Point’s Olivia Bundy is not fond of losing, even if or maybe especially if, it’s to someone who wins all the time.
In Friday’s Class 3A State Meet at LSU, Bundy was runner-up to Parkview Baptist’s Ariel Pedigo in the 100-meter hurdles – one of four Pedigo wins in the meet. So when it came time for the 300 hurdles, Bundy was ready to shine.
In her sites was rival Kenzie Touchet of St. Louis and Bundy held on for a 45.29 to 45.69 victory to repeat as champion in the event.
“I wanted to get the lead after abound 40 meters,” Bundy said. “Down the stretch I could feel her on my shoulder. I knew she was there. I tend to clinch up when that happens, which you don’t want to do.
“I wanted to win. I knew she had been working hard since (I beat he in) Regionals. It was big to win here again.”
Abbeville’s Rashard Cormier didn’t win, but he gained self respect with a school-record 39.99 third place in the 300 hurdles after earlier placing fifth in the 110 hurdles.
“I’ve been fortunate,” he said. “A lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do what I’ve done, to run here at LSU and to set a school record. I’d love to keep running. We’ll see.”
Also Friday, supreme Aryn Pitre of Northwest won the 100 (12.00), 200 (24.64) and anchored wins in the 4x100 (48.51) and 4x400 (3:59.06) relays.
Crowley’s Tyrone Goodley was long jump runner-up at 22-7.5, while third place finishers included Erath’s Jason LeBlanc (2:02.52, 800), St. Martinville’s Javon Griffin (48-9.5, shot put) and Northwest’s Keshaun Lazard (42-10.25, triple jump).