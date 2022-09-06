Before the season, first-year Breaux Bridge football coach Zach Lochard coined a motto for the Tigers: "Build the Bridge, Brick by Brick."
Led by quarterback Kelby Hypolite and linebacker Dailey Potier, the Tigers began the building process with a 13-6 win at Franklin last week.
Hypolite, a junior, completed 15 of 21 passes for 75 yards and rushed for 41 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown.
Potier had two solo tackles and two assists, and the sophomore returned an interception for a touchdown.
"It felt great to go into a tough environment against a tough Franklin team and get the win," Lochard said. "My assistant coaches had a great game plan."
The Breaux Bridge defense smothered a talented Franklin offense that featured running back Zamarion Webber and receiver Jay'Shaun Johnson, the No. 15-ranked junior prospect in Louisiana.
"The strategy against Franklin was to first contain their quarterback," Lochard said. "They have athletes that will make you miss the tackle in a phone booth."
Strong safety Caleb Roberts and linebackers Antonio Alexander and D'Mari Robertson also had "special nights," Lochard said.
The trio combined for 19 solo tackles and Roberts, a 5-foot-9, 145-pound senior, intercepted a pass and tacked on a 24-yard return.
The Tigers travel to Class 5A Tioga, a 40-0 winner over Bolton, this week.
"Tioga plays a tough brand of football," Lochard said. "The way they're extremely disciplined reminds you of St. Thomas More. We're going to have to play great defense again."
Loreauville overcame miscues
Evan Simon rushed for 240 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, and quarterback Hayden Benoit directed the game-winning drive in Loreauville's 20-15 win over Erath last week.
Simon, who also led the Tigers in receiving with six catches for 36 yards, was expected to carry the load for coach Terry Martin this season.
Benoit, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound sophomore, is a first-year starter who was originally projected to play in the secondary.
A preseason injury to Trevor Dooley, however, resulted in a promotion for Benoit, who delivered down the stretch in his quarterback debut.
"He had three big-time completions on the game-winning drive to put us in position to score," Martin said of Benoit. "It was a successful two-minute drive, which a lot of kids wouldn't have been able to handle."
Benoit completed 11 of 23 passes for 76 yards with a touchdown pass to Landon Lancon, who had four receptions for 20 yards.
The Tigers overcame a plethora of mistakes including six offsides penalties.
"Erath's quarterback (Lynkon Romero) did a phenomenal job with his cadence," Martin said. "I would say we looked like LSU looked on Sunday. You could tell it was obviously our first game of the year."
The Tigers travel this week to DeQuincy, which lost 46-14 to Westlake in its opener.
VC's offense rolling early
Quarterback Jonathan Dartez was in midseason form in Vermilion Catholic's 30-0 win over Catholic-New Iberia.
The sophomore completed 14 of 21 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 157 yards on 13 carries with another score.
"He has the presence of a senior," Screamin' Eagles coach Broc Prejean said of Dartez. "He was voted team captain last year. Everyone knows how hard he works and how much he cares about the team."
Dartez spread the ball around to seven receivers, including Tyjh Williams (2 catches for 63 yards, TD), Ross Dartez (3-60, TD) and Travin Moore (3-25, TD).
"Jonathan isn't making mistakes, and he's taking advantage of what defenses give him," Prejean said. "We had solid play from our wide receivers. I don't think we had any drops, which is a big point of emphasis."
Ashton Belaire, Rhett Taylor, Jake Leger, Lewis Briggs and Moore stymied the Catholic-New Iberia offense, limiting it to 145 yards.
The Screamin' Eagles host Ascension Episcopal, which lost 18-16 to Class 4A Plaquemine, this week.
"Plaquemine has a ton of athletes and Ascension Episcopal was going head to head with them," Prejean said. "They have a great team with (quarterback) Cade Dardar and Austin Mills and Cole Colligan at receiver and tight end.
"They're going to be bigger than us. The biggest thing for us is to win the turnover battle. Our defense will need to take away as many turnovers as possible because they have the special teams edge with their two great specialists (punter Badger Hargett and kicker Peyton Woodring, Georgia commitment)."