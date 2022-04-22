BREAUX BRIDGE - A year ago, the Cecilia High boys’ and girls’ track and field programs set their sights on winning the District 6-4A championships.
And while they came close to accomplishing that feat, Cecilia’s programs fell short as the boys’ team claimed the crown, but the girls’ team finished second.
On Thursday, Cecilia’s track program completed the sweep of the district titles, as the Bulldogs’ ran away on the boys side and the Lady Bulldogs sealed their victory with a thrilling come from behind win in the final event - the 4x400 meter relay – to claim the girls’ district crown.
“It feels great to have both programs win the district championship,” Bulldogs track and field coach Logan Duplechain said. “It’s great to have the boys repeat as district champions and to have the girls join them this year. It was a great performance by everyone.”
On the boys side, Cecilia scored 148 points, while the second and third place teams Beau Chene and Breaux Bridge finished with 83 and 79. Livonia finished fourth with 44 and Opelousas fifth with 39.
“This year, we had a lot of young kids,” Duplechain said. “It has been a lot of fun watching these kids grow and get better and better with each track meet. Yes, we have a lot of experienced kids back, but the key for us has been having a lot of those younger kids step up. Not just (Thursday), but throughout the season.”
Among the experienced kids to turn in a stellar performance for the Bulldogs was senior Jayden Singleton. Singleton ended the night with four first place finishes in the triple jump (43-09.5), long jump (21-05.25), 300 hurdles (40.13) and 110 hurdles (15.20) en route to being named Most Outstanding Field Performer.
“Coach is always telling us that each meet is about getting better and better,” Singleton said. “We work hard in practice daily and through our teamwork, all of that hard work paid off for us (Thursday).”
Breaux Bridge’s Ja’kylon Thomas, who had three first place finishes in the 200 (22.87), 100 (11.30), 4x200 relay (1:31.24) and a second place finish in the 4x100 relay (44.49), was named the Boys’ Most Outstanding Track Performer.
On the girls’ side, things were a lot closer as the Lady Bulldogs finished first with a 100, followed by Beau Chene 93, Breaux Bridge 90, Opelousas 55 and Livonia 43.
“Going into the night, we felt if we performed the way that we are capable of performing in the 4x400, it was going to be tough to beat us,” Duplechain said of the Lady Bulldogs. “The girls went out there and did what they were supposed to do. They ran well and got it done.”
With Cecilia clinging to a small lead going into the final event, Beau Chene’s only chance to surpass them was to win the 4x400 relay. Things began well for the Lady Gators, who opened with a big lead and remained in front after the second two legs. Lady Bulldogs’ Jacquel Williams received the baton on the third leg and captured the lead, which Cecilia wouldn’t relinquish as anchor Darianna Briscoe put the race and meet to an end.
“That 4x4 race is exactly how I expected it to go down,” said Duplechain, whose Lady Bulldogs’ relay team finished with a time of 4:14.95. “I told the girls come out and give me all that you have, and they did that. I’m so excited for the kids and our programs.”
Williams enjoyed a big night both on the field and on the track, claiming three first place finishes in the high jump (5-04), triple jump (35-03) and the 4x400 relay, while placing second in the 100 hurdles (17.28), was named the Girls’ Most Outstanding Field Performer
“I’m thankful to be named the most outstanding field performer,” Williams said. “I’ve put in a lot of work and my team has put in a lot of work. All of that hard work is paying off and now it is just important for us to continue putting in that hard work so that we can get to where we want to be.”