When Alyssa Credeur got a call from Teurlings Catholic last week about the newly vacant girls basketball coach position, a dream came true.
Credeur, a Teurlings alumna who played basketball all four years for the Rebels under current UL women’s basketball coach Gary Broadhead, is now the head girls basketball coach for the Rebels after serving in the same position at Ascension Episcopal the past six years.
Credeur takes over for Joe Heintz, who stepped down from the position but will remain at the school as an assistant football coach.
“I’m really excited to serve as head girls basketball coach at Teurlings,” Credeur said. “It’s awesome to go back to your alma mater and teach the current players how to be better on and off the court. I’m still processing it all but I’m really grateful for the opportunity and am ready for success at Teurlings Catholic.”
Credeur accepted the position Monday and cited living close by as a plus, as well as her kids attending St. Genevieve, a feeder school to Teurlings.
“They (Teurlings) contacted me Tuesday last week,” Credeur said. “I met with them on Thursday and it was finalized Monday. It’s always been a dream of mine to coach there. I live a mile down the road from Teurlings so it was an easy decision for me to make.”
Credeur had a successful season at Ascension this year and had built a strong bond with her players, which made it tough to leave the school that was her first head coaching opportunity.
“I had a special bond with my players, so it was heartbreaking to tell them I was leaving," Credeur said. "I’m definitely going to miss them and the memories the past six years.”
The Rebels were at a state championship level in Credeur’s playing days and she hopes to bring them back.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard work to get the girls back to where we were," Credeur said. "I’d love to see the program succeed and will try my best to get them there.”
Credeur’s first goal for the program will be to get more girls interested in basketball, and the hope then is more wins soon follow.
"I got to meet the girls yesterday. It was very exciting meeting them, and I have a great feeling we’ll have a great year," Credeur said. "(Heintz) did a great job. I’ve got to finish this school year off at Ascension, but I’m excited to start working with (at Teurlings) this summer.”