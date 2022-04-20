RAYNE - Sparked by the pitching of Zoie Trahan, the No. 16-seeded Rayne Wolves softball team eliminated Leesville 5-1 Tuesday in Class 4A bi-district round playoff contest at Gossen Park.
Trahan started the game a little slow, giving up a few hits early on and allowing a run that almost started a momentum shift for Leesville. After a mound visit with head coach Natalie Moody, Trahan and the Wolves took over the game.
“That was the best game she has pitched all season,” Moody said. “Zoie’s been a hell of a kid on the mound and she’s still a freshman so we’ve been working out the kinks and now that I think she is settled in and has some confidence she can really be unstoppable.”
Trahan’s mentality on her great pitching performance in Tuesday’s playoff game was put simply.
“This was our first home playoff game so I was like ‘Why not?’ and just pitched,” Trahan said.
Trahan threw a lot of off speed pitches Tuesday that caught a lot of Leesville batters swinging and missing.
“Batting is all about time so if you can disrupt that timing you can be very successful,” Moody said. “Zoie did a great job of that today.”
Offensively Rayne was consistent and scored runs when they needed to. Rayne was up 3-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth where they scored two more times to put more pressure on Leesville’s offense.
Rayne’s offense took advantage of any mistake Leesville made defensively. The biggest being scoring their fifth run of the game because of an infield error with the bases loaded.
Rayne’s offense ended the game with four hits from four different player - two doubles, a triple and a homerun that was called back because a runner left early resulting in an out.
“Offensively we have always been a pretty good 1-through-9 hitting team,” Moody said. “But today we figured out how to not leave runners on base with two outs and pushing runs through so I feel that everything is coming together at the right time.”
Going forward in the playoffs, Moody’s confidence about her team is high. Moody said she knows how hard her team works and that they are coming together as a team at the right time.
“From pitcher to catcher to hitting everyone on the team right now is just gelling together,” Moody said. “They want to make a good little run.”
Rayne is set to face the No. 1 North DeSoto Griffins in the regional round of the playoffs. A matchup that both Trahan and Moody said they are excited for.
“North DeSoto is the one seed for a reason,” Moody said. “But they put their pants on the way we do and at the end of the day any team can be beat.”
Rayne will play at North DeSoto at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the regional round.