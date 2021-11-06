Typically, when a team wins a game that results in a significant accomplishment - qualifying for the playoffs or a state tournament - the jubilation is quite visible.
Players hugging, leaping for joy into each other’s arms are among the many ways that happiness and excitement is reflected.
However, that wasn’t the case for the No. 1-seeded St. Thomas More Lady Cougars’ volleyball team Saturday after punching their ticket to the state volleyball tournament with a three-game sweep of the No. 17 Cecilia Lady Bulldogs 25-4, 25-11 and 25-11.
The lack of celebration had nothing to do with STM not being happy. It had everything to do with expectations and a standard that has been established over the years for the Lady Cougars’ volleyball program, which has qualified for the state tournament every year since at least 2002.
“Qualifying for the state volleyball tournament is very exciting,” Lady Cougars head coach Jessica Burke said. “It is always a good feeling to go back to the state tournament. But ever since I came here, the expectation has been that STM will go to the state tournament. That’s what we do.”
The Lady Cougars aren’t interested in merely qualifying for the state tournament, they want to win the state championship. STM last won a volleyball state title in 2016, which was the fifth of five consecutive championships for the program that claimed Division II titles from 2012-16.
Last year, the Lady Cougars came up short in the finals against crosstown rival Teurlings Catholic, who defeated STM 3-1 to win its eight consecutive state championship across two divisions. That loss has served as a motivating factor for the Lady Cougars all season.
“I think we have been building this momentum since losing last year to Teurlings,” Burke said. “We lost some key seniors and great leaders from that team, but the momentum we have is something that has been building up from last season.”
The Lady Cougars, who are 35-3 overall, look like a team on a mission. Not only have they won nine consecutive matches and 25 of the past 27, but they are doing so in dominant fashion. In the regional win over Cecilia, the Lady Cougars wasted little time ending the match.
Led by top performers AC Froehlich (13 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces), Emma Warren (9 kills, 3 blocks), Emma Broussard (13 assists), Ryhan Miciotto (11 assists) and Addison Phares (3 aces), the Lady Cougars closed out the match out in less than 60 minutes.
“I felt like we did a good job of taking this match seriously,” Burke said after the match. “When you get to the playoffs, all bets are off if you don’t play your best. I feel like came out and did a good job of running our middles and working on our backcourt attacks. We played well.”
What has Burke even more excited is she feels the Lady Cougars are playing well at the right time.
“I definitely feel like we are peaking at the right time,” Burke said. “We’re starting to do the same things well and with consistency. I feel like we are hitting our stride.”