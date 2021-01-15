The visiting Lake Arthur Lady Tigers were 19-3 with a No. 1 overall power ranking in the latest LHSAA Class 2A public school rankings as a returning state semifinalist.
The Lafayette Christian Lady Knights were 10-2 and ranked No. 1 the Division III ranking as a returning state finalist.
Something had to give and senior Deonna Brister made sure it wasn’t Lake Arthur, leading all scorers with 26 points to lead the Lady Tigers to an impressive 58-48 road win over LCA on Friday.
“It’s my senior year,” the Nicholls State signee said. “I was my last first game of district. I wanted to start off with a win … power rankings and everything, a big game.”
A year ago, things didn’t go as well for the Lady Tigers at the LCA Sportsplex in their first season competing in District 6-2A.
“Our gym is usually a loud atmosphere, but this is different,” Brister said. “We adapted, we kept our composure and we got the job done.”
One year later, Lake Arthur wasted no time showing LCA it was ready for battle. The entire first quarter was a seesaw battle that ended with Lake Arthur claiming a 15-14 edge after one.
“Last year, we kind of struggled against them a little bit. I’ve got a couple seniors. We want to go out there and get it this year. LCA has a great team, so we knew we had to step our game up tonight.
“I think last year was the first time we had ever played them and everybody hears LCA. He (LCA coach Errol Rogers) lost some really good players last year too. He’s got some really good players this year as well.”
Tied at 15-15 early in the second period, Brister followed a layup with a 3-pointer to spark a 15-4 run that gave the Lady Tigers a cushion it would never relinquish.
“Look, they did a great job,” Rogers said. “We were up 10-7 and it went sour after that.”
Indeed, from the 0:24 mark of the first period after a Jada Richard driving layup, LCA wouldn’t score another basket until Eve Alexander’s bucket with 33 seconds left until halftime.
“They hurt us in transition,” Rogers said. “We didn’t do a good job of getting back. We allowed them to get good open looks and then we were scrambling. And when we started scrambling, they were able to attack the rim and do good things.”
After some halftime adjustments, the Lady Knights came out on fire with a 10-2 run to cut it to 30-28 after a Richard steal and layup with 5:05 left in the third quarter.
“We didn’t panic,” Brister said. “We had to calm down, handle the ball and take it to them. We also had to defend our man better.”
Lake Arthur coach Vickie Sketoe said the timeout she called to end the run did wonders.
“We came out and it was their ball – I don’t think we’ve gotten the ball after halftime but one time this whole year – they hit it and they got a steal and we got a little shook up,” she said. “Once I got them calmed down after that timeout, we picked it back up. We changed up our offense a little bit.”
But when the Lady Knights missed a few shots that could have actually taken the lead, Lake Arthur made sure to quickly reclaim momentum and again it was Brister. She scored six of Lake Arthur’s next eight points for a 40-34 lead to end the third quarter, and LCA wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the way.
“I thought we came out in the second half and cut it to two,” Rogers said. “Then we missed a couple of easy shots. Against a good team like that, once they can get in a rhythm again, it’s tough.”
Richard, who finished with 24 points as a freshman for LCA, hit a couple of 3-pointers down the stretch, but Lake Arthur stood stronger, thanks to four made free throws in the final minutes – two each by Kali Hornsby and Brooke Daboval.
In addition to scoring 26 points, Brister also played a key role in limited LCA senior post standout Monique Patterson to 10 points.
“It was a (tough) job,” Brister said. “It was hard work. I have to give props to her. She’s a beast in the post, but I just had to take it to them and just go up with it.”
Sketoe was Lake Arthur’s other double-figure scorer with 11 points.
“I know a lot of people are saying do away with districts, but every year, that’s a big thing for kids everywhere I’ve coached,” coach Sketoe said. “That’s what we’re going after.”