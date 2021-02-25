The Lafayette High girls basketball team had its eyes set on the Top 28, but they ended up falling a game short on Thursday against West Monroe.
The Lady Lions were the No. 2 seed and led for most of the evening, but a strong effort in the fourth quarter by West Monroe saw the Lady Lions come up four points short in a heartbreaking 52-48 quarterfinals loss that came down to the final seconds.
The Lady Lions battled until the end, but turnovers and inconsistent shooting down the stretch ended up costing them a spot in the Class 5A semifinals.
“We just missed a lot of opportunities in terms of scoring,” Lady Lions coach Tarunye Kanonu said. “From free throws, to just missed baskets, we just fell short today. In the fourth quarter we just lost the tempo of the game. The majority of the game even though we battled back and forth, we just allowed them (West Monroe) to change their tempo and become the aggressors, We just fell short.”
The Lady Lions appeared to have a prime opportunity to take the lead back in the fourth quarter after West Monroe saw Shakayla Glass and Shamiya Butler foul out, but they were unable to take full advantage.
“That’s what we were trying to do and just missed baskets,” Kanonu said. “It wasn’t so much what they (West Monroe) were doing, it was us on our end just forcing things, turnovers and just not making the ball stick. Then the pressure that they did bring to us, that did play a factor.”
The Lady Lions kept battling with Chrysta Narcisse and Jahniya Brown leading the way in scoring, and Narcisse led the team with 19 points, while Brown was second with 15.
The Lady Lions went home earlier than expected, but they had a great season in which they overcame the adversity of a COVID-19 quarantine and advanced a round further in the playoffs than they did last year.
“It just didn’t fall,” Kanonu said. “This is going to be a learning experience for us. It’s unfortunate because our goal was to get to the Top 28. We’ve just got to put in more work in the offseason. We played pretty consistent despite the quarantine and COVID situation. We’ve just got to use that same energy and take that with us going into the next season.”
While they didn’t quite reach their goal of the Top 28 this time around, the Lady Lions have a lot to look forward to with a young team that’s expected to see their entire starting five set to return next season.
“We’ll be better next year,” Kanonu said. “This is a special group. They’ve come a long way. Chrysta (Narcisse) has done a tremendous job being the leading driver for us offensively, and the other teammates have stepped up tremendously to be able to contribute. We’ve just got to continue to build off that.”