Lafayette Christian Academy and head football coach Jacarde Carter parted ways Friday.
Carter and the program's split was a mutual decision, according to LCA president Jay Miller.
"It was a mutual agreement," Miller said. "It's semantical to say whether he was fired or resigned. We're parting ways, we're good. We wish him nothing but the best. He can say whatever story he wants to say about whether he was fired or resigned, but we agreed to part ways."
According to Carter, he was fired by the school, citing that he wouldn't step down in the middle of the school year.
"I didn't resign, I was fired," Carter said. "Not sure what the reports were saying, but I wouldn't quit on my guys at this point in time."
According to Miller, Carter met with his superintendent for an end-of-the-year evaluation, and the two sides agreed that a split was best.
"It was mutual," Miller said. "We do end of the season evaluations, and when he (Carter) sat down with his superintendent, it was agreed that he wanted to move on and thought it was best."
The LCA Knights won their fourth straight state championship last week over St. Charles in Carter's second season as head coach.
"He (Carter) has been on the coaching staff for five years," Miller said. "His first three years were as a CCP, and he's then been full-time the past two years. We love his passion. He's a great coach who always has a smile on his face, and the kids love him. We wish him the best moving forward and we'll be a great reference for him wherever he decides to go. He'll always be apart of of the program and be family."
As for the who the next head coach will be for the Knights, it's unclear at this point if they'll promote someone from within or go with an outside hire.
"We have no idea at this point (who the head coach will be)," Miller said. "We're going to go through the process to get a new one. We're not pressed for time, so we'll have time to go through all the applicants and go from there."