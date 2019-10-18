It probably wasn’t the best time for Teurlings Catholic to renew its rivalry with St. Thomas More.

While the visiting Rebels had their fair share of success against the Cougars’ offense, STM’s defense delivered a huge statement in a 38-13 victory over Teurlings on Friday at Cougar Stadium.

“It was a game that was hard to get a handle on,” STM coach Jim Hightower, whose Cougars improved to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in district play while Teurlings fell to 4-3 and 0-2. “We made a lot of big plays, especially on defense.

“I thought we did what we wanted to on defense in the first half.”

Leading that parade was junior cornerback Dominic Zepherin. The second-year starter enjoyed a dream night for a defensive back with three interceptions, including a pick-six. Jacob Trahan also caught a deflection for a fourth interception.

“Dom made some nice plays, but we also had a lot of other people breaking to the football well,” Hightower said. “We got a couple tipped ball and we were able to come up with them.

“He’s got that explosive quick step and burst to the ball. He kind of knows what he’s doing back there. He’s in his second year. He got a lot of experience last year.”

Zepherin’s first one came midway through the first quarter to set up STM’s first touchdown drive of the night for a 7-0 lead.

“It was definitely my best game,” Zepherin said. “I want to say I read plays. Watching film is definitely a big benefit to the game because you can see where your alignment is and you can watch how the receivers run their routes – how fast they are – and that helps you change your game and how you’re going to play.”

Then Trahan’s interception preceded a seven-play, 54-yard scoring drive in 1:39 for a 21-0 lead late in the opening quarter.

Zepherin’s second and third interceptions came on back-to-back possessions in the middle of the third quarter. The second one set up a 14-yard touchdown drive for the Cougars, and the third one he brought back for a touchdown himself for a 38-6 lead with 2:47 left in the third quarter.

“You just don’t want to get caught,” Zepherin said of his mindset when returning interceptions. “You just want six. On the first one and the second one, I thought I had them both (for touchdowns), but I got tripped up. Finally on the third one, I saw no one in front of me, so I just took off.”

By no means was Zepherin a one-man show for the Cougars’ defense in this victory, however. The unit limited Teurlings to only 72 yards rushing and 204 yards passing.

Coleman Bond led the Rebels with six receptions for 114 yards.

Teurlings was also plagued by 13 penalties for 118 yards. Much of those totals were flags on the sidelines. Tight end Noah Fontenot was ejected from the game for returning the ball to an official after being tackled out of bounds.

“Sometimes the defense feels like we don’t get as much credit, so we wanted to make a statement tonight,” Zepherin said.

Offensively, the Cougars were sparked as usual by junior receiver Jack Bech, who had six catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Bech had a 27-yard touchdown reception to put STM up 14-0 midway through the first period. A 6-yard score later made it 31-6 with 4:00 left in the third quarter.

“Jack looked good today,” Hightower said. “He had a great week. He came back. I really didn’t think we’d have him tonight when I saw him leave the field last Friday. But on Monday, he looked a lot better than I thought he would and Tuesday, he was almost back to full speed already.”

Quarterback Caleb Holstein finished 21-of-32 passing for 256 yards with three touchdowns.

Those numbers don’t mean the Rebels didn’t enjoy any success on defense. In fact, Teurlings collected nine quarterback sacks.

“We need to do a better job,” Hightower said. “We had a blocking scheme that wasn’t working too well. I think our kids didn’t adjust very well. Again hats off to Teurlings. They came with more guys than we could handle. Caleb (Holstein) probably the ball a little too long a couple times, but we’ll learn from it. We’ll get better.”

Actually, neither Zeperhin nor Hightower were too concerned about the details of the win. After two losses in the middle of a public controversy involving an aggravated battery charge between students.

“We really needed them, because after Catholic, we really played our best and came up short,” Zepherin said. “And come Westgate, we just think we’re all big and bad, and then again, we came up short. So we really needed this one to bring us back up after two losses, because it’s rare that STM loses two games in a row. Being a rivalry game, it really helped.”

In Hightower’s mind, the pass defense showed an upgrade, but mostly it was about improving to 5-2 while calming the waters on campus.

“Yeah, but that (two-game losing streak) was such a minor part of everything that went on,” Hightower said. “It was a minor part of it.

“I’m pleased overall. I think our kids are ready to play. We’ll see.”