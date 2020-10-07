St. Thomas More’s standout performers may have only played a half in Wednesday’s impromptu 61-7 triumph over the Walker Wildcats at Cougar Stadium.

Of course, the production was high enough for most to be happy with over four quarters of football.

For instance, before the Cougars’ third offensive possession was over, junior quarterback Walker Howard already had over 200 yards passing and wide receiver Jack Bech had already scored two touchdowns.

“Our kids came ready to play and I thought our execution was good,” STM coach Jim Hightower said. “We got a couple special guys, more than a couple probably. It makes it hard. Jack and Walker are spectacular, but we’ve got some other guys that it doesn’t allow you to just throw your whole defense to one side of the field.”

Howard connected with Bech for 45 yards on the game’s second play to set up Tobin Thevenot’s 5-yard TD run. Then he hit Jaxon Moncla on a 75-yard touchdown pass.

Bech then followed a 57-yard punt return with a 44-yard TD reception from Howard.

“They’re both pretty fun,” Bech said. “Punt return, there’s a lot going on. It can kind of change the emotions of the game, so being able to make big plays like that on special teams is fun.

“You know, if we’re down, it picks everybody back up and gets us excited. Tonight, we were never down, but it kind of amped up the mood a little bit.”

Bech finished the game with two catches for 89 yards.

Howard, meanwhile, was 10-of-13 passing for 289 yards and four touchdowns – all in the first half.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Bech said of playing with Howard. “Caleb (Holstein) was a beast. I mean, he put the ball in places where not many people could, but Walker and I grew up together. We’ve been tossing the rock together since we were about 7 or 8 years old. We grew up together. His dad and my uncle played at LSU together. Our grandparents have been knowing each other for a while.

“To have this season to be able to play together means a lot. During the offseason last year, we work every day – two times a day – so having the ability to show everybody what we’re made of is really fun.”

Like Hightower mentioned, however, it wasn't just that fantastic duo. Wide receiver Carter Domingue added three grabs for 115 yards and a score.

And even more encouraging was the running game flourishing after few rushing attempts in the opener.

As a team, the Cougars rushed for 197 yards behind Thevenot’s 90 yards and touchdown on just nine carries.

“Definitely pleased with the running game,” Hightower said. “Some of that last week had to do with Plaquemine. Plaquemine was putting six guys on the line. They were just jamming it in there. They weren’t letting us run the ball. They were dictating that we were going to throw it. We saw a little more of a standard defense tonight and that allowed us to work on it. I was pleased with. I feel good about our backs.

“Tobin rushed for over 1,000 last year, so we knew he was a proven entity, but the other guys are solid too.”

STM’s defense certainly did its part, limiting Walker to just 38 yards rushing.

Defensive end Jake Chaisson returned a fumble 29 yards for a score.

“I’m seeing a lot of team defense,” Hightower said. “We miss some tackles at times, but there’s always a second, third, fourth guy there to finish them off. We’re pursuing hard to the ball and playing hard. We’re not giving up big play too much, so I feel good about the effort the kids are giving.

“We’ve got some experience where we need it.”