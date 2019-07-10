The accolades are pouring in for versatile Lafayette Christian junior Sage Ryan, who is ranked as the No. 2 player in Louisiana in his class by Rivals.
Over a three week period during the spring, Ryan received scholarship offers from Colorado, Virginia, LSU and Michigan.
"I was surprised to get the LSU offer," said Ryan, the cousin of Carencro High and LSU legend Kevin Faulk and the nephew of Lafayette High and LSU product Trev Faulk.
"I didn't think I would get it this early. I really like LSU. It's a good environment, I like the coaches, and it's pretty much everybody's most favorite school in Louisiana."
Ryan displayed his elite athleticism at The Opening Regional in March, recording 4.45 in the 40-yard dash, a 4.37 shuttle and a 36-inch vertical. He's considered a four-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports and both recruiting services consider him to be a top-50 prospect nationally.
Projected as a cornerback by Rivals and an athlete by 247Sports, Ryan was instrumental in LCA's perfect 14-0 season last year.
In the Division IV state championship win over Ascension Catholic, Ryan racked up 197 all-purpose yards with three touchdowns, including a 66-yard punt return, a 31-yard reception and a 42-yard interception return.
"Some people offered me as an athlete, some at defensive back, and some for offense," the 5-foot-11, 195 pounder said. "It depends on how much I grow, in terms of what position I'll play in college."
The possibility of early playing time is likely to be a major factor for Ryan when he decides where to continue his career.
"The depth chart will be important to me when I make my decision," said Ryan, who is leaning towards a verbal commitment after the upcoming season.
"If I go there, what spot am I going to have? Will I play right away?"
Ryan's offer sheet will continue to expand once colleges can resume recruiting.
"It's a dead period right now, so I haven't been getting a lot of messages or texts," he said. "After the dead period, I expect to get more calls and offers."
Ryan is contemplating trips to Ann Arbor, Charlottesville, and Baton Rouge this fall.
"I like Michigan," he said. "I like their coaches, especially coach (Jim) Harbaugh. I also like Virginia. They're all some good schools that have offered me, and I'm grateful to get the opportunity.
"I know I'm going to visit LSU for sure to watch some of their games. I may take a trip up to Virginia or Michigan and see what it's like up there — the weather and stuff."