State Track Meet Schedule
Meet details to run with Thursday's advance
LHSAA State Track and Field Meet
LSU's Bernie Moore Staduum
Admission $10
Thursday's schedule
Classes: B, C
Gates Open: 12:30 o.m.
Field Events: 1:30 p.m.
Running Events: 5 p.m.
Friday's Schedule
Classes: 1A, 2A
Gates Open: 12:30 p.m.
Field Events: 1:30 p.m.
Running Events: 3:30 p.m. (Class 2A 4x800), 5 p.m.
Saturday's schedule
Classes: 5A, 4A, 3A
Gates Open: 9:45 a.m.
Field Events: 10:45 a.m. (Javelin), Noon
Running Events: 1 p.m. (4x800 Relay), 2:30 p.m. (4x200)
BATON ROUGE - The Acadiana area will be well-represented, as usual, at this weekend's LHSAA State Track Meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium.
The build-up starts today with Classes B and C in the spotlight, moving to Classes 1A and 2A on Friday before the attention turns to 3A, 4A and 5A action on Saturday.
If the regular season was any indication, that Saturday 4A competition offers the best chance for one of the area squads to come home with a team crown.
The Westgate Tigers flexed their muscle in last week's regional, piling up 154 points to 88 for host Cecilia.
At the same meet, the resurgent Northside High Lady Vikings topped Teurlings 124-88 for that title.
In both cases, the victors are sparked by charismatic leaders. For Westgate, it's Tray-quon Francis, who won the regional 400, 800 and 1600 and ran on the Tigers' 4x400 relay. There is plenty of talent to go around at Westgate, but Francis keeps it ticking.
Explosive sprinter Quincy Simon, winner of the regional 100, 200, 400 and is a relay spark. She has been on her game all season, and gradually the rest of the team is raised its level to match her.
They are two examples of how State Track can bring out the best in athletes, can awaken performances they never knew were there. Call it Star Power,
Here are a few home-bred Star Power candidates for the weekend.
Tray-quon Francis, Westgate
At times he toys with his opponent before the finishing flourish. Owns times of 49.85 in the 400, 1:59.46 in the 800 and 4:37.64 in the 1600. Helps the 4x400 to a 3:21.92 time.
Quincy Simon, Northside
Season bests of 12.21 in the 100, 25.47 in the 200 and 57.71 in the 400. Anchors a 1:42.06 4x200. Leads by example.
Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, Class 5A
Among the best in the state in any class with an 18-11 long jump, 14.71 100 hurdles, and 45.09 300 hurdles. Swept all three events at regional meet.
Cameron Kelly, Teurlings, Class 4A
Tireless distance ace for the Rebels, with 1:59.67 800, 10:05.62 3200 and a leg on TCHS's 4x800.
Jaylen Singleton, Cecilia, Class 4A
Qualifier in 110 hurdles (14.66), 300 hurdles (38.49) and long jump (21-10.5) who served notice he's ready for a big finish.
Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, Class 4A
Leading distance runner in the area with 5:26.18 1600 and 11:37.77 3200.
Gabe Clement, Kaplan, Class 3A
Regional champion in the 400 meters at 47.81, qualifier in the 200 where he has a best of 22.06.
Landon Meche, Ascension Episcopal, Class 2A
Defending champion in the 800 meters, who is at 2:02.09 this year.
JaJuan Johnson, Lafayette Christian, Class 2A
Regional winner in the 400 is 50.86 heading to the finals.
Tyler Blissett, Highland Baptist, Class 1A
Not too many national champions in action this weekend, but Blissett won the Nike indoors 3200 title in March. He swept the distance triple at regionals with wins in the 800 (2:14), 1600 (4:42;24 season best) and 3200 (9:59.41 on season).
Maegan Champagne, Highland Baptist, Class 1A
Versatile standout will compete in the 800, 300 hurdles and pole vault. The Lady Bears have enough athletes on hand to flirt with a team title.
Ian Allam, ESA, Class B
ESA always seems to find athletes at Bernie Moore, and they're at it again with hopefuls like Allam (100, 200) to make a run at a title.