It’s not where you start, but where you finish.
That’s an adage that coaches and players use often during a season, most often to inspire themselves after a slow start and/or to prevent overconfidence after a strong beginning.
So, while many high school girls basketball programs around the state were thrilled to learn where they were seeded in the playoff brackets released Monday, the Lafayette High Lions will be the first to tell you – seedings are overrated.
As the No. 2 seed in Class 5A a year ago, the Lions were upset 52-48 by No. 10-seed West Monroe in the quarterfinals.
“We’re definitely not going to overlook anybody,” Lions coach Tarunye Kanonu said. “Our kids know the importance of the playoffs, and they remember how much it hurt last year when we lost in the third round after being the two seed.”
The Lions, who finished the season 26-4, have earned the No. 3 seed in 5A this season.
“This year, I feel like we are healthy, focused and locked in,” said Kanonu, whose Lions will host No. 30-seed Fontainebleau in the first round. “We’re ready to go. We’re not going to overlook anybody, but we’re willing to play anybody. To be the best, you have to beat the best.”
Lafayette High is among 31 Acadiana area girls basketball programs to earn a playoff berth. Of the 31 schools, nine — Lafayette, Southside, Acadiana, St. Thomas More, Northside, Teurlings Catholic, Carencro, Lafayette Christian and Ascension Episcopal — are from Lafayette Parish.
The Knights, who are the defending Division III state champions, are the highest-seeded team from the area as they earned the top spot in their division after going 22-7.
“We played a tough enough schedule this year to where we wouldn’t be in the situation of having to worry about whether people could catch us for the No. 1 seed,” said Knights coach Errol Rogers, whose team will have a first-round bye. “We are happy to have the No. 1 spot, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter where you are seeded. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day. The playoffs are different from the regular season. If you lose, there’s no tomorrow. It’s just over.”
In addition to the Knights and the Lions, the Cougars (No. 3 in Division II), North Central (No. 2 in 1A) and Highland Baptist (No. 4 in Division V) were the other area teams to earn a top five seed in their class or division.
“If I’m being totally honest, from a strategic standpoint, I believe every coach is trying to stay away from St. Louis for as long as possible,” said Cougars coach Stephen Strojny, whose team will host Sacred Heart of New Orleans at 7 p.m. Wednesday. “St. Louis is good. They are the cream of the crop in our division, so we wanted to be three or somewhere that would put you on the other side of the bracket away from them.”
STM, which finished the regular season 22-7 and went undefeated in District 5-4A, surprised Strojny with how well they played despite losing some talented players to graduation.
“I expected us to compete, but I didn’t expect us to go undefeated in district and I definitely didn’t expect for us to be the No. 3 seed,” Strojny said. “I feel like we have overachieved this year, but thing about this team I have they really don’t like to lose.”
North Central, which is 20-8, lost more games this season since 2011-12 when it lost six games in the regular season.
“This is kind of where we expected to be,” said Canes coach Vanessa Taylor said. “We know that we are capable of competing for a state championship, but we have to get our confidence level up. I’m happy to not be No. 1. When we are the No. 1 seed, it puts a target on your back. In the past when we were one, I hated it. I don’t want to say we were cocky, but I think we would enter games thinking people were just going to let us beat them. So, I’m happy where we are.”