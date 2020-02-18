Former Lafayette High School football coach Rob Pool has found a new home.
Church Point coach J.C. Arceneaux hired Pool as his new defensive coordinator. Pool started at the Acadia Parish school on Monday.
Pool replaces Lance Myers, who was hired as Gueydan's head coach late last month.
"After sitting down and talking with (Pool), it's a great fit for us," Arceneaux said. "He's a guy with head coaching experience. He's coached and won a state championship. He's very knowledgeable on both sides of the ball, so I think he's a guy who, even though he's going to be the defensive coordinator here, is going to definitely help us on both sides of the ball."
Pool stepped down as the Mighty Lions coach in December after four seasons, but the Mississippi native said he had intentions of leaving the Acadiana area. Before being hired at Church Point, Pool took a teaching position at Acadiana High. He and his family live in Opelousas, about a 20-minute drive from Church Point High.
"It's hard to move your family every three years like a college coach if you're not a college coach," Pool said. "I went over to Acadiana at Christmas break, but I was looking for the best place for me to fit in. Then coach Arceneaux called me about three weeks ago, and this was the best option."
Before beginning at Lafayette High in 2016, Pool served as a defensive coordinator at Olive Branch High in Mississippi and Briarcrest Christian in Tennessee.
"I think he's good for me, personally, because he has head coaching experience," Arceneaux said. "He understands the struggles, the ins and outs, of being a head coach. He's a guy I'll be able to lean on."
He'll take over a Church Point defense that has plenty of talent returning, including rising senior linebacker Dylan Stelly, the Defensive MVP of District 5-3A in 2019. Rising senior Tony Gibson and rising junior Javen Gibson were first-team all-district defensive linemen, while rising senior Ethan Castille made the all-district second team as a defensive back.
During an eight-game winning streak last season, Church Point gave up only 15.1 points per contest.
Aside from adjusting to new terminology, Pool plans on running the same defense the Bears previously ran.
"I was always a 3-4 with a nickel personnel in secondary, and that's the same thing they did," Pool said, "so it will be an easy transition."