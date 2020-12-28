NATCHITOCHES — The Lafayette Christian Knights are known for their imposing defense, and they delivered once again in the Division III state championship game.
The Knights smothered the St. Charles Comets' offense on the way to a 12-7 victory Monday afternoon at Turpin Stadium. LCA joined an exclusive club, as it became the sixth team in LHSAA history to win four straight state championships.
The Knights came out firing after Ryan Roberts hit Caemon Scott on an 80-yard touchdown, and that was all they needed on offense thanks to their defensive performance.
“I felt like we were battle-tested on defense this year,” Knights coach Jacarde Carter said. “Especially throughout this playoff run with Sage (Ryan) going down on offense. We had to step up big time, and the guys made plays. We had guys step up that usually don’t play a lot, and with guys getting injured, guys getting a breather, it was just an all hands on deck approach. Everybody played their part.”
The Knights were led by free safety Brylan Green, who delivered a huge stop on a fourth-and-3 when the Comets were driving into their territory.
“Everybody just staying focused and doing their job,” Green said. "We know that if we ever bend, we don’t break in these situations. I just got on my guys and told them, 'look we just got to play ball. Whatever we’ve got to do to get it, we’ve got to do.'
“I told everybody just do their job, and we all did our part of the job. I knew they weren’t going to get the first down. I knew they weren’t going to score. Once everybody did their job, I just came down and did my job and got the result that we needed.”
Knights defensive end Masey Lewis, who was named the game’s outstanding player with 3½ sacks and recorded a safety in the closing seconds to seal the victory.
“When we just won, I just stood there and wanted to cry,” Lewis said. “I’m just shocked. It was a turned-up game, but I’m still shocked, I couldn’t believe it. I just went in to go play football, and I thought I was pretty prepared. I watched film before we came, and I just did me out there.”
The Comets' only score came when linebacker Mandel Eugene ran an interception back 82 yards for a touchdown.
“I feel like we’ve been in any these moments before,” Carter said. “We’ve had a lot of tough games, we’ve been in dogfights. This is not anything new, even Episcopal in the first round of the playoffs was a pretty good ballclub too, so it’s not like this was a new situation. We knew bend, don’t break. We’re going to have adversity, we’re going to have adversity from in-house, we’re going to have adversity on the field, but we just got to continue to fight, continue to play."
The Knight’ offense struggled to move the ball consistently without their best playmaker in LSU signee Sage Ryan.
“Sage has been a starter for us since his eighth-grade year,” Carter said. “So with a guy having that much experience, losing a guy like that, it wasn’t one person that was going to fill the gap, it was going to take a concerted team effort. Defense was going to have to step up because defense wins championships, so they definitely had to step up, and they answered the task. They played hard, they balled out, they got casts. They really balled out of their minds the past few weeks, but really all season.”
The Knights defense allowed only 26 points in the playoffs.
The Comets kept fighting thanks to quarterback Zack Vicknair, but it wasn’t enough for them to break through and find the end zone.
“The first half we didn’t move the ball well,” Vicknair said. “So we came out in the second half with the mindset that we had to help the defense out since they were playing good. I just couldn’t break tackles.”
For the Knights the intense battle made the win all the more rewarding.
“We set out a goal, we wanted to be four-for-four, and the guys finished it off," Carter said. "It’s still surreal. I’ve got to watch the tape to see what actually what happened throughout the whole game. This is big time. They made us fight until the very last snap, so anytime you fight that hard to get the dub, it’s rewarding.”