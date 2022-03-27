In America, students who attend charter schools often do not have opportunities to participate in school sports.
Only 49% of charter schools nationwide offer interscholastic sports to their students, according to a report by the Government Accountability Office. For traditional schools, it’s 91%.
It shouldn't be a surprise. The charter school movement was born out of parents wanting options options to traditional public schools with higher student-teacher ratios, lower test scores and lower graduation rates.
It's no different in Lafayette Parish, where charter schools are relatively new.
Of the four charter schools in Lafayette Parish, only one is offering interscholastic sports. In Youngsville, the Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy is slowly but surely building the sports program they want.
ARCA began offering high school classes last year and its first graduating class will be in 2024. They currently have 246 total students in their high school.
ARCA is surrounded by high schools with established sports programs like St. Thomas More, Southside, Teurlings and Comeaux. It has been a struggle for Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy to get students to apply to the school in its early years but recently that has not been the case.
“We knew that there was a need for another school on this side of town,” ARCA’s track head coach Travis Scott said. “I think once we got started, it was to fill a need more than anything.”
Initially, Scott said, the school struggled to get kids on teams at the high school level, but it is a work in progress and participation is increasing.
When ARCA went from the middle school level to the high school level, they only had volleyball, cross country running, track and field and basketball. Since the class sizes grew because of the strong academics, they were able to add baseball, softball and swimming according to Scott.
As they grow high school attendence, school leaders want to make it attractive for students to stay at ARCA to finish their secondary education.
“Kids in eighth grade now have options, we have kids that end up at Southside, we have kids that end up at STM, Comeaux or David Thibodaux,” Scott said. “So it is incumbent upon us to show these kids that our athletic program is one they want to be a part of.”
Athletic programs require facilities and those cost money. ARCA's young program doesn't have the necessary facilities on campus for some of their sports to practice on campus but that does not stop them from training.
The school is located in Youngsville across the street from the Youngsville Sports Complex. Scott said the complex is where a good bit of their training for most of their sports take place.
“In the fall for cross country, we did most of our training across the street at the Youngsville Sports Complex,” Scott said. “Our swim team participates in the swim program at City of Lafayette Aquatics. Then baseball and softball practices take place at the complex.”
Scott said while the complex was undergoing renovations, they held practice at Foster Park. ARCA’s softball team plays their games in a junior varsity league at Neyland Park while the baseball team plays all of their games on the road.
While ARCA can't accommodate every sport with its on-campus resources, they can accommodate some of them. Basketball, volleyball and track training take place on the campus, according to Scott.
The school doesn't currently have plans to add football to its athletic program; Scott said their goal is to develop the sports program they have and to build a strong and competitive athletic program.
ARCA’s head basketball coach Ivy Landry said building the athletic program has been a struggle, but it is a good struggle. Acadiana Renaissance Charter’s basketball team will have a varsity team, a junior varsity team and a freshman team, which excites Landry.
“We are still in our developmental stage, I think we are going to take our lumps a little bit,” Landry said. “But I think we are going to be competitive, we will be playing double A, 6-2A, with Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre and Loreauville so I think we will be competitive.”
Landry said their success will be based on how hard they work this summer to improve and get ready for this higher level of competition.