For some high school football programs, the 2020 season was a memorable one.
But for others, such as the Erath Bobcats, it was a year to forget.
Not only were they hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Bobcats had a couple of games canceled because of Hurricane Laura.
“Last year was brutal,” Bobcats coach Eric Leblanc said. “I mean if you asked coaches who were trying to do things the right way, it was just a brutal year. Trying to plan for meetings, practices, and travel, it was all just very hard. There was so much uncertainty about what we can do or can’t do that it made it harder to focus on X’s and O’s.”
The result: The Bobcats finished the campaign 1-4 one season after finishing in a three-way tie with Kaplan and St. Martinville for the district championship.
“The hardest part of it all was trying to balance what the kids wanted with what was safe,” Leblanc said. “We felt like we had re-established the program and had things going in the right direction in 2019. We had half our starters returning. We were ready to roll. But then everything just kind of happened and we ended up just trying to balance what the kids wanted to experience during the football season with what is safe.”
But with 2020 in the rearview mirror and the coaching staff better equipped to keep kids safe, the Bobcats have regained their 2019 form. Erath, coming off wins against North Vermilion and Vermilion Catholic, is 4-1 as it opens District 6-3A when it hosts Kaplan at 7 p.m. Friday.
“This year, everything has been super positive,” Leblanc said. “From the moment we got here in the summer, things have been super positive. We know things aren’t back to normal, but it felt more normal to the kids. We know how to keep the kids safe and all the logistics of where each coach needs to be is understood. As a program, we are back to working on game plans.”
The Bobcats, who are starting six sophomores and two freshmen, have benefitted from the quick development of their youngsters. Offensively, the Bobcats are led by sophomore quarterback Lynkon Romero, who has completed 59 of 108 passes for 1,184 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Romero has also rushed for 220 yards and a touchdown on 45 carries.
“We have a great bunch of kids, who have grown together this year,” Leblanc said. “What has been a pleasant surprise for us as a coaching staff has been how the younger guys have stepped up in a massive way. I wouldn’t have expected that.”
The Bobcats have a strong receiving trio, headlined by Christian Pillette and Coy Broussard. Pillette has 10 receptions for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Broussard has 310 yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions. Austin Hebert is third on the team with 14 receptions for 261 yards and three touchdowns.
Leblanc credits his seniors for helping coach up the underclassmen.
“Our seniors have done a great job of helping the younger guys to get up to speed,” Leblanc said. “We have some younger guys starting all over the field, so the seniors knew we wouldn’t be able to win on Friday nights without them.”
With the first half of the season complete, the Bobcats are excited about the possibilities for the second half.
“When district season begins, everyone is 0-0,” Leblanc said. “The coaching staff knows, and the kids know that we haven’t played great this year. We have won the close games, but we still haven’t played a great game. Against VC, we had four turnovers in the first half. So, we have to take a step back and look at what needs to be fixed because no one is going to care what we did in the first half of the season.”