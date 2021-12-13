BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Games
Breaux Bridge at Comeaux, Lafayette at Carencro, Church Point at North Vermilion, Opelousas Catholic at Teurlings,
Peabody at Opelousas, Crowley at Jennings, David Thibodaux at Morgan City, Erath at Gueydan, Kaplan at Northside Christian,
Westminster at Port Barre, North Central at Bunkie, Basile at St. Edmund, Berwick at Highland Baptist.
Wednesday’s Games
New Iberia at Donaldsonville, Loreauville at Rayne, Pine Prairie at Teurlings, Comeaux at Lafayette Christian, Delcambre at Episcopal of Acadiana.
Thursday’s Games
Iota at Sulphur, Westminster at Pine Prairie, Episcopal of Acadiana at Highland Baptist.
Friday’s Games
Lafayette at Rayne, Rummel at New Iberia, Iota at North Vermilion, Northside at Breaux Bridge, Catholic-NI at Teurlings, Westgate at David Thibodaux,
Notre Dame at Sacred Heart, Gueydan at Ascension Episcopal, Centerville at Loreauville, Opelousas Catholic at Bunkie, St. Edmund at Vermilion Catholic, Morgan City at Highland Baptist.
Saturday’s Games
Rummel at Catholic-NI, Brusly at Westminster,
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Games
Carencro at Lafayette, Westgate at Southside, Church Point at North Vermilion.
Crowley at Northside, Opelousas Catholic at Teurlings, Westgate at Southside, Beau Chene at Ville Platte, Delcambre at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Morgan City, Erath at Gueydan.
Madison Prep at Lafayette Christian, Gueydan at Ascension Episcopal, North Central at Bunkie, Basile at St. Edmund, Westminster at Port Barre, Berwick at Highland Baptist.
Wednesday’s Games
New Iberia at Centerville, Breaux Bridge at David Thibodaux.
Thursday’s Games
Comeaux at Abbeville, Jennings at Lafayette Christian, Westminster at Pine Prairie.
Friday’s Games
Southside at Rayne, Iota at North Vermilion, Catholic-NI at Teurlings, Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville, Hamilton Christian at David Thibodaux, Notre Dame at Sacred Heart, Delcambre at West St. Mary, Opelousas Catholic at Bunkie, St. Edmund at Vermilion Catholic.
Midland Spectacular
(Boys, girls at Midland High)
Wednesday's Games
3:45 p.m. - Barbe vs. Lake Arthur (B)
5 p.m. - Kaplan vs. Lake Arthur (G)
6:15 p.m. - Midland vs. Crowley (G)
7:30 p.m. - Midland vs. Crowley (B)
Thursday's Games
3:45 p.m. - Grand Lake vs. Crowley (B)
5 p.m. - Crowley vs. Lake Arthur (G)
6:15 p.m. - Midland vs. Ellender (G)
7:30 p.m. - Midland vs. Lake Arthur (B)
Friday's Games
3:45 p.m. - Barbe vs. Carencro (B)
5 p.m. - Grand Lake vs. South Beauregard (B)
6:15 p.m. - Midland vs. Northside (G)
7:30 p.m. - Midland vs. Byrd (B)
Saturday's Games
11:30 a.m. - South Beauregard vs. Carencro (B)
12:45 p.m. - Byrd vs. Barbe (B)
2 p.m. - Kaplan vs. Ellender (G)
3:15 p.m. - Midland vs. Jennings (G)
St. Landry Parish Tournament
(Boys, girls at Beau Chene High)
Thursday's Games
3 p.m. - Port Barre vs. North Central (B)
4:20 p.m. - JS Clark vs. Port Barre (G)
5:40 p.m. - Opelousas vs. JS Clark (B)
7 p.m. - Northwest vs. Beau Chene (G)
8:20 p.m. - Northwest vs. Eunice (B)
Friday's Games
3:30 p.m. - North Central vs. JSC-PB winner (G)
4:50 p.m. - Opelousas vs. NW-BC winner (G)
6:10 p.m. - Opel-JSC vs. NC-PB winners (B)
7:30 p.m. - Beau Chene vs. NW-Eun winner (B)
Saturday's Games
10 a.m. - Opel-JSC vs. NC-PB losers (B)
11:20 a.m. - Losers bracket finals (G)
12:40 p.m. - Losers bracket finals (B)
2 p.m. - Girls Third Place game
4:30 p.m. - Boys Third Place game
6 p.m. - Girls championship game
7:30 p.m. - Boys championship game