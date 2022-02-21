For coaches, players and fans, the start of the high school basketball playoffs is the most wonderful time of the year.
On Monday, when the LHSAA released the playoff pairings for select and nonselect teams, 33 Acadiana area boys basketball programs learned the road they must travel to reach their respective state tournaments.
“This is time of year is always fun,” New Iberia Yellow Jackets coach Chad Pourciau said. “This time of year, the fishing is good, and basketball is good.”
North Central coach Basil Brown agreed with Pourciau, citing the playoffs is what “everyone has been waiting for.”
“I definitely love this time of year,” Brown said. “It has been a long season, and everyone has been ready to get to the big show. Everyone wants to see who will be on top.”
The Hurricanes (28-5) are the lone area team to earn a top seed in their division as North Central received the No. 1 seed in Class 2A.
“We are glad to be in the position that we are in,” said Brown, who is in his first-year as the Hurricanes coach. “We have been ranked No. 1 in our class all year, but that doesn’t mean anything. Last year, we were ranked No. 1, but we didn’t finish the job. So, we just have to take it one game at a time.”
In addition to the Hurricanes, the area has six programs — New Iberia (No. 4 in Class 5A), St. Thomas More (No. 4 in Division II), Beau Chene (No. 5 in Class 4A), Lafayette Christian (No. 3 in Division III), Episcopal School of Acadiana (No. 3 in Division IV) and Northside Christian (No. 5 in Division V) – who received a top five seed in their brackets.
Beau Chene, which had it 14-game winning streak snapped by Opelousas on Friday, finished the regular season 25-6. Gators coach Charlot said he was disappointed his team didn’t land a top four in Class 4A.
“We had been in the four, five or six spot for most of the season,” Chris Charlot said. “We had been watching the power rankings. We wanted the No. 4 spot, and it was a bit disappointing to not get it. If we get to four, we are able to host three home games in a row. Had we won the game at Opelousas, I definitely think we would have been four.”
Pourciau wasn’t surprised by where his Yellow Jackets landed in the power rankings, but he is ecstatic about the possibilities of potentially hosting three games.
And the Yellow Jackets, who are 27-7, landed in the top four thanks to getting hot in January. Since the turn of the year, the Yellow Jackets have gone 17-2 and enter the playoffs on a six-game winning streak.
“Hopefully we are peaking at the right time,” Pourciau said. “Early on this season we were up and down, but lately we have been playing pretty good.”