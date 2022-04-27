Devin Walton's team needed him on Tuesday, and the sprinter came through.
His solid effort sparked Lafayette Christian Academy's battle with Episcopal and other rivals in the Region II-2A meet at UL's Cajun Track.
Watson was high-point performer on the track, winning the 100-meter dash in 10.99, placing second in the 200 and running crucial legs on the Knights' victorious 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
"My times weren't as good as last week," Walton said, "but I'm still happy with the way it went. The Lord has blessed me by bringing my times down, and i thank Him for that.
"The 200 is my favorite. I like the relays, too, because i like being able to help my teammates. We definitely feel we can give Episcopal a battle next week at State."
That will be a challenge, as the Baton Rouge school piled up 95 pointds to 8 for the Knights' 88.
The meet ended with a stirring 4x400 relay, won by Loreauville, anchored by Calep Jacob in 3:31.44, with LCA at 3:31.78, Episcopal at 3:33.27 and Delcambre a hard-luck fourth.
LCA got wins from Micah Miller in the discus (155-9), JaJuan Johnson in the 400 (50.07), the 43.81 4x100 and 1:31 4x200 and advanced quality points to State next Friday at LSU.
Other local wins came from Ascension Episcopal's Landon Meche in the 800 (2:02.78) and Catholic High's Beau Beauieu in the pole vault (12-6).
Episcopal's girls also won the team battle with 160 points to Rosepine's 50.
LCA' ladies followed the lead of Kaitlyn Washington, who won the discus (119 feet) and was shot put runner-up.
Newcomer Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy battled well against more experienced programs. including runner-up finishes in the girls 4x100 and 4dx200 relays, to earn state meet trips.