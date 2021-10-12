Highland Baptist has faced Vermilion Catholic each of the last nine seasons, and the results have been one-sided.
The Screamin' Eagles won every game.
Highland coach Rick Hutson hopes to reverse that trend Friday when his Bears (4-2, 1-0 District 8-1A) travel to Vermilion Catholic (3-3, 1-0).
"I think VC is the favorite to win district," Hutson said. "We'll have to play as good as we can on defense. Hopefully we can win the turnover battle. When you pull off an upset, it's usually because of turnovers."
The Screamin' Eagles had eight rushing touchdowns in last week's 56-20 rout of Hanson Memorial. Seth Noegel carried six times for 152 yards and 3 TDs, followed by Jonathan Dartez (17-148, 2 TDs) and Travin Moore (10-117, 3 TDs).
"They're a three-headed monster with the quarterback (Dartez) and the two running backs," Hutson said. "They have a lot of designed runs for Dartez with the running back as the lead blocker."
Dartez, who took over the starting job when Mikie Bazar suffered a preseason injury, is ninth among area rushers (100-559, 7 TDs). The freshman quarterback has added 454 yards passing with 5 TDs.
"I've been unbelievably pleased with Dartez," VC coach Broc Prejean said. "A freshman shouldn't necessarily have to take snaps at quarterback, but he's handled it gracefully and has progressed each week. It's been fun to watch."
After rushing for 121 yards on 38 carries with one TD through Week 3, Dartez has gained 438 yards with six scores in the last three games.
"He has no flinch, which is unusual for a kid his age," Prejean said. "He doesn't shy away from contact."
The Bears' offense is led by running back Jarworski Joseph, who is second among metro area rushers with 864 yards on 108 carries and 11 touchdowns. In last week's win over Covenant Christian, Joseph gained 253 yards with three TDs.
"He got loose a few times," Hutson said of the 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior. "They started the game by loading up the box. A few times, we got him past their linebackers and there was nobody left."
The Bears' offensive line rebounded from a 33-7 loss to Westminster Christian in Week 5.
"The line did a good job, not only on run plays, but they bought us time on passing plays," Hutson said. "They blocked well on screens, which they hadn't done prior to last week. We challenged them after they didn't block well against Westminster.
"Coach Scotty (Williams) wasn't happy at all after that game. In fact, the guys were searching him out for praise after Friday."
The Screamin' Eagles are led on defense by junior linebacker Ashton Belaire, who was named District Defensive MVP last year, and an experienced line composed of ends Zachary Broussard and Caleb Broussard with Noegel at tackle.
"The thing that impressed me the most is how fast they play on defense," Hutson said. "They don't necessarily have a lot of size, but all 11 can run and create some problems."
Highland quarterback Ty Olivier had his best passing game of the year last week, completing 7 of 13 attempts for 90 yards and a TD.
"He made some key throws," Hutson said of the sophomore. "That's what we have to have. If we can't throw, they're going to key on Jarworski."