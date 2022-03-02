For the first time in their six-year history, the Liberty Patriots are headed to the state final.
Although things became a little too close for comfort, the Patriots settled down just enough in the final seconds to claim a 47-43 win over the four-time reigning state champion St. Thomas More in a Division II semifinal on Wednesday at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
“It was a very exciting game,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “It was a big win for our program to be able to go and play for a state championship.”
The Patriots will face the Archbishop Hannan/St. Michael the Archangel winner at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Cajundome for the state championship.
The Patriots (25-5) nearly squandered the games in the final seconds because of turnovers.
“With a game like that, it is easy for the young men to start watching the clock, hoping for the time to run out,” White said. “Of course, with St. Thomas More being down, they weren’t going to let the game get away from them that easy. So, they fought. They fought hard toward the end, and we had some careless turnovers towards the end. Luckily, we were able to get a grip on everything and pulled it off.”
With the Patriots clinging to a 45-43 lead, Liberty turned the ball over and a collision resulted in a foul being called that gave STM the basketball under their basket with 23 seconds left. On the ensuing inbounds pass, the Cougars were called for a backcourt violation that gave the ball back to the Patriots.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” White said. “You’re going to have your highs and your lows throughout the game. So, whenever they made their run, which we knew they would, I just kept telling our guys we’re fine.”
Jacob Wilson, who made two free throws with seven seconds remaining to seal the game for the Patriots, was among the bright spots for the Patriots. Wilson finished with a game-high 20 points, seven steals, five rebounds and two assists in the win.
“It’s our first time and I just wanted to make history,” Wilson said about leading his Patriots to the final.
In addition to Wilson, the Patriots received a solid performance from Cameron Newman, who was the only other Liberty player to reach double figures in points. Newman chipped in with 12 points, five rebounds and two steals.
“It feels really good,” Newman said. “We did it as a team.”