New Iberia opened District 3-5A play with a dominant 65-42 win at Southside on Friday.
After Jadarian Avie's 3-pointer in the opening minute gave the Sharks a brief lead, NISH roared back to score the next 14 points of the first quarter.
Jaterrius Fusilier scored 20 points for the Yellow Jackets (16-6, 1-0), who are ranked sixth in the LHSAA's unofficial power rankings for Class 5A. Brennan Chatman added 19.
"Our guys don't get enough credit," NISH coach Todd Russ said. "I coach them hard. But they can play. Jaterrius Fusilier is good. He's one of the top players in the state, and I don't think he gets that type of notoriety.
"Brennan Chatman is one of the best shooters in the state, and he doesn't get that notoriety. Allen Walker is a hell of a player and he doesn't get it. So we have three good seniors."
Chatman and Fusilier hit nine 3-pointers for New Iberia, which opened up a 21-5 lead early in the second quarter.
"When Chatman gets going, he makes the job easy," Russ said. "He allows Walker and Fusilier to play downhill. He did it. He made the shots we needed him to hit."
Southside rallied in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 31-22 on Devin Monette's 3-pointer, but the Yellow Jackets responded with an 11-0 run that was capped off by an alley-oop pass from Chatman to Fusilier.
"Southside did what I expected them to do," Russ said. "A Brad Boyd-coached team knows how to play. They're not going to lay down and quit, so I expected that run.
"We had to refocus ourselves and clamp down a little bit more. In the end, I think we got the results we worked for."
Quinton Cook, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior, added nine points and several rebounds for NISH.
"He's a big, strong kid," Russ said. "He's a hard-working kid, a great kid who is easy to coach. He did his part. He cleaned up the boards and got some put-backs. He got some huge rebounds. It was a great team effort tonight."
Fusilier scored from all over the floor. The senior made one of his four 3-pointers from NBA range and also finished drives to the basket.
"Jaterrius made great decisions all night," Russ said. "He defended their guy and made it tough for him all night. He did what we expected a leader to do. He led.
"He has all three levels to his game. He can shoot the 3, mid-range, or get to the rim. He put it all on display tonight. It will be interesting to see how the all-district voting goes this year."
Southside (12-10, 0-1) got 16 points from Cavan Nedie and 10 from Bryson Williams. The Sharks were without leading scorer Kam Robertson, who injured his ankle vs. Madison Prep.
"Cavan is a hard-nosed kid," Boyd said. "He has to continue to work on his basketball IQ.
"That's some of the things that we lack at Southside, and I guess you have to blame the coach for that. We have to work harder on our basketball IQ with knowing the time and situation in the game."
Avie, who had two 3-pointers in the first half, wasn't as sharp as usual, failing to score in the second half.
"He's our best shooter on the team," Boyd said. "He's really been hitting 3's. He's the type of kid who, at the beginning, would always have his head down.
"He lacked a lot of confidence. Now he's starting to get into varsity games, hitting some shots and as his character is building, he's starting to get more confidence. I like to see that in a kid."
Boyd said that NISH set the tone by taking several charges early.
"Credit to them," he said. "They sit on those drives. They take those charges. You have to give credit to NISH. They play hard and if you can't match their intensity, you're not going to win.
"NISH is so well-coached. Any little mistake you make, they capitalize on it, and that's what happened tonight. Russ does a great job."
Boyd plans to get more players into the rotation as the season winds down.
"We have six games left in the regular season," he said. "We're going to really turn the page of building for the future. I have a bunch of sophomores that I'm going to start getting in there early."