ERATH - How long-time Erath basketball coach Tommie Pillette ended up coaching on the hardwood is not complicated at all.
In fact, it turned out to be quite simple really.
"Somewhere down the line I had to make a choice about coaching. I chose basketball because it was inside and warm and baseball was outside and cold," the venerable coach said. "It really wasn't much more than that."
And so, wanting to stay warm during the winter months, Pillette, who graduated from Erath High, ended up being the basketball coach for the Bobcats.
That was more than four decades ago, and now in his 43rd year at the school, Pillette is still coaching boys basketball.
"I've been doing this for 43 years now," Pillette said. "All at the same school. The school I went to and I wouldn't change it for the world. I love it here.
"I never thought about doing anything else. It's my hobby, I guess. I don't hunt, I don't fish, I probably go to the casino too much but coaching is something that I always wanted to do. It's a part of me, just like raising kids, it's a part of me."
It's also a good example of how much he loves the school and will do anything for it.
In fact, when the school needed him this year, he didn't hesitate to step up again for the Blue and White.
When the girls basketball coach left about a week into the new school year and the possibility that the girls program would have to be canceled, Pillette stepped in right away and said he would coach girls basketball as well as boys this season.
"If you want to know how much he loves this school, we lost our girls basketball coach the week after we started school and we didn't have a girls coach, Erath head football coach and Athletic Director Eric LeBlanc said. "He stepped up to coach the girls as well as the boys. He has always said he will never let this school fall. He's doing boys and girls basketball at the same time. He's giving everything he's got and he's holding seven girls together to be pretty competitive on the basketball court.
"That's who he is."
LeBlanc has seen both sides of Pillette. He played for the Erath coach when he was in high school and now he's Pillette's assistant coach for basketball.
"In high school and now, he's still teaching me things," Leblanc said. "There is nobody that cares more about the blue and white than he does.
"He's been doing it for 43 years now and he may not have the same juice that he did back in the day but he still has a lot of power.
"He still coaches hard, he gets after those guys and he brings an experience and wisdom to Erath that lot of us can't."
LeBlanc is still learning from Pillette today.
"When it's over with, you realize how much he loves everybody that he has coached," Leblanc said. "It's the love that everybody feels from him."
The long-time coach has seen many players come through the door of the gym but to sit back and name a few of his best players somewhat stumps Pillette.
"It's hard to name one or two," he said. "(Elijah) Mitchell is in the NFL now but really there is no difference in who the great players are.
"I've had so many guys come through here and they are all a part of this school and what we did to be a part of everything that has happened here and what we accomplished here."
And there is no slowing down in the foreseeable future for the venerable coach.
"I know that it's not going to go on forever. I have my plans," he said. "But I'm not telling anyone. That's going to remain my secret."