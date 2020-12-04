Lafayette Christian Academy senior Sage Ryan scored on two long touchdown runs before leaving the game in the third quarter with an injury in a tightly contested 14-12 Division III quarterfinal football playoff victory over host Episcopal Friday night.
No. 4 Episcopal (8-1) put up a fight and led 7-0 after one quarter and had two chances to retake the lead in the fourth quarter.
No. 5 LCA (7-1) held Episcopal to 123 yards rushing on 40 carries. Lafayette Christian is the three-time defending state champion.
How it was won
Ryan scored on runs of 56 yards in the second quarter and 49 yards in the third quarter. Ryan, a 5-star recruit, is an LSU football commitment. Ryan rushed 14 times for 178 yards.
Ryan injured his hamstring on his second scoring burst with 3:33 remaining in the third quarter. That score put LCA up 14-10.
Episcopal’s defense forced a safety with 10:06 remaining in the fourth quarter. LCA was in shotgun formation and the backup center snapped the ball out of the end zone. LCA quarterback Ryan Roberts was able to push the ball out of the end zone on the play.
Episcopal’s Ryan Armwood returned the ensuing kickoff 16 yards to the Episcopal 46-yard line. Episcopal quarterback Dylan Mehrotra had a tough 6-yard run on fourth down to keep the drive alive. Oliver Jack got the next first down on a third-down run. Episcopal lined up for a 33-yard field goal with 2:40 remaining. Episcopal holder Ethan Hook bobbled the snap and place-kicker Parker Sanchez was unable to get a kick off. Sanchez had hit a 36-yard field goal with 9.9 seconds left in the second quarter for a 10-7 halftime lead.
Episcopal forced LCA to quickly punt, getting the ball back with 1:37 remaining. Mehrotra tossed a 26-yard pass to Dryden Duggins on first down. Mehrotra’s next four passes fell incomplete. LCA ran out the clock.
Player of the game
Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
Six of his 14 carries went for at least 8 yards. His first score covered 56 yards, and no Episcopal player was able to get a hand on him. On the second score he had the same initial burst but slowed the last 20 yards with a strained hamstring. Ryan was able to finish the play.
They said it
Jacarde Carter, Lafayette Christian coach: “It’s always good to get the win. It’s win or go home. It was a dogfight. We didn’t expect anything less. Episcopal was undefeated and a high-scoring team. They’ve been executing at a high level all year. Episcopal really battled. Fortunately we were able to get some timely stops and scores.
“Sage Ryan had a good game and played hard. We think he will be able to play next week.
“Our defense played well. Masey Lewis our linebacker really applied pressure. He had a good rush on Episcopal’s last pass.”
Notable
Episcopal’s Ethan Carmouche ended LCA’s first series by intercepting Ryan Roberts and returning the ball 30 yards. That set up Episcopal’s 42-yard, 13-play scoring drive. Mehrotra had a 15-yard run on fourth-and-10 situation. He gained 8 yards for another first down. Mehrotra passed 7 yards to Peyton Pontif for the initial TD. EHS led 7-0 with 4:55 remaining in the first quarter.
Episcopal’s second scoring drive lasted 11 plays and ended with the field goal. Jack converted a fourth down run to keep the drive going.
Jack rushed 19 times for 70 yards to pace EHS. Ryan Armwood added 30 yards on 12 carries. Thomas D’Armond had seven catches for 36 yards.
Darian Riggs had three catches for 29 yards for LCA.