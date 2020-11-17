NATCHITOCHES — Cameron Kelly of Teurlings Catholic figured he would have a chance at a high place finish if he stayed with the lead pack.
Not only did Kelly stay with the pack, he came close to finishing in the front.
Kelly placed second in the Class 4A boys race, leading his school to one of its two third-place finishes at the LHSAA State Cross Country meet on Tuesday at the Walter Ledet Track at Northwestern State.
“It's amazing,” said Kelly, a TCHS junior said of his finish “Ever since last spring when the (track) season was cancelled (by the novel coronavirus pandemic) I just wanted to run.
"I really didn't care where I finished, so finishing second is amazing because this season has been so challenging for all of us."
Boudreaux won the 4A boys race in 16 minutes, 15 seconds, while Kelly was next at 16:28 after holding off a charge from third-place finisher Adam Aldahir of Ben Franklin on the track stadium’s final curve.
Belle Chasse won the 4A boys title with a low score of 31 points. St. Michael the Archangel (50) and Teurlings (74) were next.
The TCHS girls also placed third in their 4A race with 65 points and also had an individual runner-up, Lexi Guidry, leading the way.
Erath claimed a third-place in Class 3A. Joel Allen, who was third in the individual standings, was EHS’ top finisher.