In what has become the norm year after the year, the Acadiana area is once again well-represented in the high school football nonselect playoffs.
Although none of the 20 area teams received a No. 1, Abbeville (Class 3A) and Loreauville (2A) each landed No. 2 seeds, while St. Martinville (No. 3 in 3A), Westgate (No. 5 in 4A) and Church Point (No. 5 in 3A) were all seeded in the top five.
“I’m not one of these guys who sits down and tries to figure out the power rankings because it always changes,” Loreauville coach Terry Martin said. “There’s no question it matters, not so much the seeding, but where you fall in the bracket. But we’re definitely happy with being the No. 2 seed.”
Wildcats coach Rod Moy was equally happy to earn a No. 2 seed.
"It was a surprise to see us get the No. 2 seed," Moy said. "Everyone we played won last week, so that helped us to get to No. 2. Our goal was we wanted a top four seed, so getting to No. 2 was a surprise. it was a pleasant surprise."
Acadiana High, which is the two-time reigning Class 5A state champions, received a No. 7 seed after going 8-2 overall and winning the District 3-5A championship.
“We don’t really talk about seeding much,” Rams coach Matt McCullough said. “There are times when a team is better than where they are seeded, and there are times when a team isn’t as good as their seed.”
Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux said matchups are the most important factor when evaluating the playoff brackets.
“You always like to be in the top four because if you make a run you have a chance to play at home in the semifinals,” Arceneaux said. “But being in the top eight is a good place also because you have a good shot of being at home in the quarterfinals. But, in the end it is more about matchups. When the brackets come out, you’re looking to see who fell on your side of the bracket and what the matchups could be if you are fortunate enough to advance.”
For Moy, his Wildcats are enjoying the best of both worlds as he not only loves where they are seeded, but also their potential road to the Superdome to play for a state title.
"We love seeing that No. 2 by our name in the brackets," Moy said. "Seeing that is a celebration to everything we accomplished during the season. As for the draw, we love the teams we could possibly have to play. We love their style of ball. We love that the path to the dome is going to come through Abbeville."
Martin knows all too well about a team being better than their seeding, recalling the 2015 season which was his last year at Cecilia. The Bulldogs were defeated by Edna Karr, which was seeded No. 14, in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs that year.
“Karr played the first three games of that season without their quarterback and Andre Anthony, who is at LSU,” Martin said. “Anthony had transferred and had to sit out. They lost those three games. Had they had those guys to start the season they would have been higher than a 14 seed. We were No. 3 and they beat us. The luck of the draw and where you fall in the bracket determines a lot.”
Speaking of the Bulldogs, Cecilia opens with District 6-4A colleague Beau Chene in the opening round as the No. 7 seed in Class 4A. The Bulldogs got a boost over the last few weeks with the return of starting quarterback Alex Soileau after he missed the previous month with a spleen injury.