Before Tuesday, the Teurlings Catholic volleyball team had dominated its series with St. Thomas More in recent years.
The Lady Rebels, winners of eight consecutive state championships, do that to almost every opponent.
The Lady Rebels had won 10 straight matchups against the Cougars dating back to September 2016, including last year's five-set Division II state finals.
Teurlings also eliminated STM in the 2019 semifinals and 2017 quarterfinals. In those 10 matchups, the Cougars had only won three sets.
Until Tuesday night, that is, when St. Thomas More rallied from behind to prevail 18-25, 25-17, 21-25. 25-19, 15-12 in a marathon thrilling at David Thibodaux.
"I love our team's grit," STM coach Jessica Burke said. "I love that they never lost their determination, even when we were down two sets to one. They never gave up."
AC Froehlich totaled 25 kills, 19 digs and two aces for the Cougars. Froehlich and Mayah Richard (24 digs) consistently kept balls in play against Rebels hitters Reagan Richey, Alex Barrett and Madisen Fobbs.
"That feels incredible," Froelich said. "I'm mentally exhausted, but I had a lot of fun. STM and Teurlings are very evenly matched. Their outsides hit really good shots. They have power hitters. They have shot hitters. They have versatile girls over there. They're hard to beat."
"Our defense was phenomenal," STM junior Emma Warren said. "Daisy (Pugh) and (Richard) were tipping a lot of balls that were coming at us. AC did fantastic. She's versatile at middle-back. She's everywhere."
Rhyan Miciotto had 27 assists for STM (25-2), which regained the No. 1 power rating in Division II, and Emma Broussard added 23 assists. Addison Phares contributed 12 kills.
"Our little freshman (Miciotto) really stepped up tonight," Burke said. "She had some big plays for us in the fourth set. AC is always phenomenal. Emma Warren had some big blocks. It's a great confidence booster. We needed to get over that hump."
Teurlings had the momentum when the Rebels battled back from a 17-9 deficit to win Game 3. The Cougars came on strong late in Game 4, however, outscoring the Rebels 10-4 down the stretch.
"When they went up two sets to one, we didn't even talk about it," Froehlich said. "We just kept playing. Nobody on our team ever gives up. They fight to the end. And everybody on our team can put the ball away."
No. 2 Teurlings (22-9) was paced by Richey (17 kills, 12 digs), Barrett (24 digs, 10 kills), Fobbs (nine kills), Sam Fontenot (19 assists), Kenley Nonato (23 digs) and Emma Cofer (25 assists, 10 digs six aces).
"We had too many errors," Teurlings coach Terry Hebert said. "My players didn't take the big swings when we needed it, and STM did. They wanted it more than we did. STM played outstanding. They had the guts to make the plays they needed."
With the Teurlings gym undergoing renovations, the game was held at David Thibodaux High School before an overflow crowd that spilled into the auditorium.
"Our fans really showed up," Burke said. "Thank you so much to our fans. I haven't experienced anything like that in a very long time."
STM has four games scheduled over the next week with the playoffs beginning on Nov. 3. The Cougars face Westgate, Division V No. 1 Country Day, Division I No. 1 Dominican and Breaux Bridge.
Teurlings will face Breaux Bridge and Division IV's No. 1 Ascension Episcopal.