Teurlings Catholic boys soccer coach John Plumbar saw it coming.
The message he had for his third-seeded Rebels at halftime of a 2-1 victory against sixth-seeded Parkview Baptist in the Division III quarterfinals was to seek the weak side when goal-scoring opportunities presented themselves. Plumbar noticed how much space his attacking players were getting on that side of the pitch.
It’s a good thing Plumbar stressed that point to his club, because as it would turn out, sophomore Mason Wild’s goal in the 19th minute wouldn’t be enough for Teurlings. Parkview leveled the score with a goal in 51st minute, and the game stayed even until the 87th minute.
That’s when senior Jabari Broussard took heed of his coach’s advice, finding sophomore Dylan Credeur open on the weak side for a game-winning goal.
“I saw (Dylan) wide open, and I was hoping he was going to get to it,” said Plumbar, the Lafayette High graduate who’s in his first season as the Rebels’ head coach. “I’m very proud of the boys and how they worked. They never gave up the whole time.”
The victory sends Teurlings to the semifinals for the first time since 2010, a year after the Rebels claimed back-to-back state championships. And at the helm of the Rebels’ first semifinal appearance in almost a decade — they’ll play second-seeded University High on Saturday — is the 23-year-old Plumbar.
Despite his youth and lack of coaching experience, it shouldn’t be surprise that Plumbar has Teurlings in this position. It was just for one season, but Plumbar recently coached under one of the area’s best, Episcopal of Acadiana’s J.B. Brunet.
Under Brunet, ESA has become one of the most dominant small-school programs in the state. The Falcons have reached the Division IV state final each of the last two years, including the program’s first title since 1990 last season. More impressively, Brunet’s club still hasn’t dropped a match since the loss to Isidore Newman in the 2017 state championship game. ESA is one step away from another title-game berth, as it will host Northlake Christian in semifinals Saturday.
Plumbar was Brunet’s assistant for ESA’s championship run last year, but the two go way back. Plumbar was a member of two different club teams Brunet coached — one for 11- and 12-year-olds and another for 18- and 19-year-olds. They continued to talk while Plumbar played collegiately at the University of Mobile, and Plumbar considers him a friend as much as a coach and mentor.
“I honestly learned a lot from him,” Plumbar said. “He actually coached me for club. He did very well for me taking me in and helping me in some things. He does a lot for me. His composure and always keeping his cool with the players (is something I learned), because he’s been doing it for a while. So I try to make sure that I'm composed for the kids. He’s a hell of a coach.”
Tactically-speaking, there are obvious ways in which Plumbar has learned from Brunet. Plumbar considers himself a “possession-style coach,” which would be familiar to those who have seen Brunet’s ESA teams play.
“We like to keep the ball, and our teams try to play out of the back,” Plumbar said of the similarities in styles. “So I would say that’s where we’re identical.”
But Plumbar also embraces something Brunet is somewhat known for. To say Brunet isn’t results-oriented would be understatement. Ask Brunet, in any context, about winning and losing, and he will almost always downplay its importance to his overall goals as a coach. Even on the biggest stage of high school soccer, Brunet is more concerned about the process, and Plumbar is no different.
“It’s all about the process and developing kids,” Plumbar said. “For the longest part, it shows. We’ve come a long way. We’ve come a long way throughout this year. From the beginning to now, it’s a totally different team, and that’s where you talk about the process. You don’t worry too much about results. You just worry about getting the best out of each and every child that we coach.”
That’s why Plumbar had no expectation about how far his team would get in the postseason. That wasn’t a focus of his.
“I’m not doing it for results or trying to set goals,” Plumbar said. “I’m just doing it for the kids and making sure that, if I do my best job, I give them the best opportunity to have success.”
And, sure, Plumbar might be young. But that, coupled with his recent history of playing college soccer, is a benefit to coaching kids near in age to him.
“I think it helps me be able to relate to the players and stuff, and I can jump in sessions and play with them,” Plumbar said. “Instead of me just telling them, I can actually show them as well. So it has it’s pros, but also it has its cons. Being closer in age like that, you’re going to run in trouble. But all the boys on our team are very respectful, and they accepted me when they brought me in. So that’s very pleasing. They bought into our system.”