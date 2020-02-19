Game dates and times will be added as they are announced.
Class 5A
Bidistrict
(21) West Jefferson (25-8) at (12) Lafayette (24-8), 6 p.m. Thursday
(31) New Iberia (13-15) at (2) Benton (24-5) – TBA
Class 4A
Bidistrict
(32) Breaux Bridge (11-18) at (1) LaGrange (25-2) – TBA
(17) Carencro (12-10) at (16) Franklin Parish (15-11) – TBA
(19) North Vermilion (18-9) at (14) Belle Chasse (18-6), 6 p.m. Wednesday
(23) John F. Kennedy at Lake Area (16-12) at (10) Opelousas (20-6) – TBA
(18) Pearl River (20-11) at (15) Westgate (13-11), 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Class 3A
Bidistrict
(32) Iowa (10-17) at (1) Northwest (27-4), 6:30 p.m. Thursday
(24) Abbeville (14-10) at (9) Loranger (12-7) – TBA
(27) Crowley (14-11) at (6) Westlake (19-8), 6:15 p.m. Thursday
(26) Church Point (13-14) at (7) Iota (18-10), 6 p.m. Thursday
(23) Kaplan (15-11) at (10) M.L. King Charter (15-5), 5 p.m. Thursday
Class 1A
Bidistrict
(1) North Central (19-7) BYE
(18) Oberlin (9-16) at (15) Gueydan (11-14) – TBA
Class B
Bidistrict
(25) Converse (10-22) at (8) Midland (15-18) – TBA
Division II
Regional
(11) Teurlings Catholic (16-11) at (6) St. Thomas More (18-7), 5:30 p.m. Monday
Division III
Regional
(13) Ascension Episcopal (5-17) at (4) Northlake Christian (15-13), 6 p.m. Wednesday
(11) Notre Dame (3-18) at (6) Catholic-NI (16-8), 6:30 p.m. Thursday
(2) Lafayette Christian (29-2) BYE
Division IV
Regional
(12) Riverside Academy (10-15) at (5) Highland Baptist (25-4), 6:30 p.m. Thursday
(11) St. Edmund (13-12) at (6) St. Martin’s Episcopal (18-10), 4 p.m. Monday
(10) Opelousas Catholic (17-10) at (7) Vermilion Catholic (16-16), 6:30 p.m. Thursday