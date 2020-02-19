ACA.LafayetteNorthwest017.010820.jpg
Northwest's Katlyn Manuel (25) guards Lafayette's Dalayla Blackwell (12) as Lafayette High girls basketball hosts Northwest on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Game dates and times will be added as they are announced. 

Class 5A

Bidistrict

(21) West Jefferson (25-8) at (12) Lafayette (24-8), 6 p.m. Thursday

(31) New Iberia (13-15) at (2) Benton (24-5) – TBA

Class 4A

Bidistrict

(32) Breaux Bridge (11-18) at (1) LaGrange (25-2) – TBA

(17) Carencro (12-10) at (16) Franklin Parish (15-11) – TBA

(19) North Vermilion (18-9) at (14) Belle Chasse (18-6), 6 p.m. Wednesday

(23) John F. Kennedy at Lake Area (16-12) at (10) Opelousas (20-6) – TBA

(18) Pearl River (20-11) at (15) Westgate (13-11), 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Class 3A

Bidistrict

(32) Iowa (10-17) at (1) Northwest (27-4), 6:30 p.m. Thursday

(24) Abbeville (14-10) at (9) Loranger (12-7) – TBA

(27) Crowley (14-11) at (6) Westlake (19-8), 6:15 p.m. Thursday 

(26) Church Point (13-14) at (7) Iota (18-10), 6 p.m. Thursday

(23) Kaplan (15-11) at (10) M.L. King Charter (15-5), 5 p.m. Thursday

Class 1A

Bidistrict

(1) North Central (19-7) BYE 

(18) Oberlin (9-16) at (15) Gueydan (11-14) – TBA

Class B

Bidistrict

(25) Converse (10-22) at (8) Midland (15-18) – TBA

Division II

Regional

(11) Teurlings Catholic (16-11) at (6) St. Thomas More (18-7), 5:30 p.m. Monday

Division III

Regional

(13) Ascension Episcopal (5-17) at (4) Northlake Christian (15-13), 6 p.m. Wednesday

(11) Notre Dame (3-18) at (6) Catholic-NI (16-8), 6:30 p.m. Thursday

(2) Lafayette Christian (29-2) BYE

Division IV

Regional

(12) Riverside Academy (10-15) at (5) Highland Baptist (25-4), 6:30 p.m. Thursday

(11) St. Edmund (13-12) at (6) St. Martin’s Episcopal (18-10), 4 p.m. Monday

(10) Opelousas Catholic (17-10) at (7) Vermilion Catholic (16-16), 6:30 p.m. Thursday

