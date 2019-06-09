A rare perfect season from the Notre Dame softball team and a championship run by the Calvary Baptist baseball team earned each squad the top two honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State teams.
Notre Dame pitcher Sydnei Simon is the Outstanding Player and Dale Serie is the Coach of the Year in softball. Baseball honors went to Calvary pitcher Cade Hart and coach Shannon Cunningham.
Simon, a LSU-Eunice signee, was a dual threat for Notre Dame, going 24-0 with a 0.62 ERA and 223 strikeouts in 135 innings .
Serie, a first-year head coach, led the Pios to a 32-0 season and second straight Division III state championship.
Hart, a junior, went 12-1 on the mound with a 0.48 ERA and hit .422 with 35 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. Cunningham led the Cavaliers to a 31-9 record, which included a 12-0 run through District 1-2A play and the Division III state championship.
Other Pioneers on the softball team are catcher Maci Bergeron (.560, 21 homers, 67 RBIs) and outfielder Makenzie Abshire (.535, 31 RBI, 39 runs).
Class 2A softball champion Mangham is represented by infielder Gracie Underwood (.495, 12 HRs, 51 RBIs). and utility selection Camm Neathery (.455, 8 HRs).
Cavs infielder Fox Locke hit .408 with 35 RBIs and going 6-1 as a pitcher, while outfielder Carson Barnette hit .387 with 27 RBIs.
Kinder, the Class 2A champion, is represented by infielder Michael Fontenot (.500, 45 RBIs).
Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Baseball, Softball teams
BASEBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Justin Lawson Winnfield Sr. 8-2
P Cade Hart Calvary Baptist Jr. 12-1
P Sean Michael Brady Ascension Episcopal Sr. 9-2
P Garrett Miller Notre Dame Sr. 7-1
C Jacob Lashley Winnfield Jr. .419
IF Fox Locke Calvary Baptist Jr. .408
IF Michael Fontenot Kinder Jr. .500
IF Mason Davis Doyle Sr. .400
IF Michael Latulas Loreauville Jr. .526
OF Austin Richard Dunham Sr. .426
OF Blaine Blanchard Ascension Episcopal Sr. .423
OF Carson Barnette Calvary Baptist Sr. .387
UT Shajuan Nora Loreauville Sr. .408
UT Beau Ross Many Sr. .429
UT Andrew Yuratich Doyle So. 10-2
UT Caden Monnin Mangham Jr. 7-2
UT John Blanchard St. Thomas Aquinas Jr. 8-1
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CADE HART, CALVARY BAPTIST
COACH OF THE YEAR: SHANNON CUNNINGHAM, CALVARY BAPTIST
Honorable mention: Patrick Boudreaux, Riverside; Brayden Spigner, Beekman Charter; Brandon Saulsberry, North Caddo; Colin Edwards, Calvary; Tanner Stewart, Lakeside; Peyton Sybrant, Episcopal; Kaleb Zimmerman, Menard, Ethan Frey, Rosepine; Sam Smith, St. Thomas Aquinas; Luke Sweeney, St. Thomas Aquinas; Luke Miller DeQuincy; Cullen Pharris, DeQuincy; Mitchell Hukins, Bunkie; Nick Slaydon, Many; Stephen Still, Dunham; Jacob Poe, Catholic-NI; Luke Rousseau, Avoyelles Charter; Austin Thiels, Menard; Carson Curtis, Many; Eli Lasyone, Winnfield; Jackson Ragusa, Avoyelles Charter; Cade Moreau, Menard; Elijah Lavan, Kinder; Collin Klein, Kinder; Braden Keen, Doyle; Tyson Stewart, Doyle; Josh Tinnerello, Winnfield; Cole Copeland, North Caddo; Jackson Boone, Dunham; Matt Abshire, Notre Dame; Josh Carroll, Many; Hunter Longino, Oakdale; C.J. Watts, Lakeside; Parker Stewart, St. Thomas Aquinasl Drake Lee, Ascension Episcopal; Parker Primeaux, Welsh; Dylan LeBlanc, Catholic-NI; Reed Godbery, Dunham; Ramsey Walker, Calvary Baptist; Jamie Fielder, Calvary Baptist; Riley Walker, Calvary Baptist.
SOFTBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Laura Gartman Kinder Sr. 13-3
P Chloe Bennett Rosepine Sr. 19-6
P Olivia Johnson Menard Jr. 18-6
P Sydnei Simon Notre Dame Sr. 24-0
C Maci Bergeron Notre Dame Fr. .560
IF Kelsi Dubois Many Sr. .543
IF Karlee Lyles Menard So. .554
IF Lexi Johnson Riverside Jr. .707
IF Gracie Underwood Mangham Sr. .495
OF Chloe Hamilton Kinder So. .495
OF MacKenzie Cox Menard Jr. .515
OF Makenzie Abshire Notre Dame Sr. .535
UT Brooklyn Fontenot Kinder Jr. .627
UT Jensen Gremillion Bunkie 19-11
UT Tia Holmes Many Fr. 15-0
UT Camm Neatherly Mangham Jr. 455
UT Sydney Taylor Doyle Sr. .371
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: SYDNEI SIMON, NOTRE DAME
COACH OF THE YEAR: DALE SERIE, NOTRE DAME
Honorable mention: Mallory Smith, Avoyelles Charter; Gabrielle Priester, Avoyelles Charter; Morgan Cruise, Mangham; Raci Dallas, Mangham; Maddi Thomas, Mangham; Elise Juneau, Ascension Episcopal; Payton Smith, Catholic-New Iberia; Laurie Badeaux, Catholic-New Iberia; Jordyn Mire, Catholic-New Iberia; Elise Brown, Catholic-New Iberia; Kate Landry, Loreauville; Camryn Angelle, Loreauville; Mia Romero, Loreauville; Madison Daiville, Doyle; Shaela Lawrence, Pickering; Anna Myers, Mangham; Marley Olivier, Doyle; Aundria Eirls, Rapides; Ryen Lawrence, Pickering; Calyn Brister, Rosepine; Spring Atkins, Pickering; Jada Carhee, Many; Makynli Miller, Many; Sydney Seemion, Kinder; Kara Wilcher, Mangham; Tiffani Harrell, D’Arbonne Woods; Alexis Phelps, D’Arbonne Woods, So.; Abigail Savoy, Notre Dame, Fr.; Abbie Baker, Many; Kelsey Wyatt, Mangham; Kelsi Louviere, Loreauville.