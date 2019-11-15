KENNER — Maybe one day Terry Hebert’s seemingly indestructible volleyball dynasty at Teurlings Catholic will meet its end. Someday, some team might just be better than the Rebels and snap their streak of state championships.
So Hebert never assumes anything, even when six-time champion Teurlings is again heavy favorites going into the LHSAA state tournament. Especially not when district rival St. Thomas More is waiting for the Rebels in the Division II semifinals on the Pontchartrain Center.
Yes, top-seeded Teurlings (43-6) beat fifth-seeded STM (29-13) three times during the regular season, but these teams know each other way too well for any match to be truly lopsided.
“A down year for them doesn’t exist,” Hebert said of the Cougars. “It may look like it with the score, but I’ve got the utmost respect for (STM coach Jessica Burke) and that team. Every time we play them, there’s anticipation leading up to it, and it so emotional because the girls know each other.
“So, yeah, I’m exhausted.”
Maybe a bit emotionally drained, but Hebert could smile about a hard-fought, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 victory against the Cougars during Friday’s semifinals. The win sends Teurlings back to the state final, where it will play second-seeded Ben Franklin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hebert has stayed away from any talk of ‘seven in seven’ — seven championships in seven years — but he’s sure appreciative of the opportunity.
“It’s humbling,” Hebert said. “You take it one game at a time, and I was really worried about this one. We beat them three times this year, and in the back of my head, I just keep playing, ‘They’re going to beat us when it matters.’ That kind of thing. So I haven’t really had a chance (to think about it) yet, but I just love to be playing on Saturday.”
Teurlings took control of the match in the first set, building a 10-point lead. STM got within six points a few times, but the Rebels held them off for a six-point win.
The second and third sets were much more tightly contested early on before Teurlings took control.
The Rebels broke a 12-12 deadlock in the second set by outscoring the Cougars 13-4 the rest of the way. In the third set, STM jumped out to a four-point lead before Teurlings went on 16-6 run to take a six-point lead. The Cougars got within four, but the Rebels produced a 6-1 run to take a nine-point lead.
“We started out well, and it’s competitive,” Burke said. “It’s hard to maintain that level of play against a team like that, so I think it eventually ends up falling off a little bit.”
Junior Paige Guidry led Teurlings with 14 kills and two aces. Senior Tyler Alcorn, a recent University of Oklahoma signee, tallied seven kills, three blocks and an ace. Junior Cicily Hidalgo and sophomore Emma Cother recorded 16 and 12 digs, respectively, and Cother added 20 assists.
“I don’t give her enough love, but Emma Cother, my setter,” Hebert said. “I probably push her the hardest, but she was very, very poised today. She’s been serving well. I thought she was going to be kind of a loose cannon, so to speak, but I’ve been so proud of her. She’s a sophomore and done a great job.”
Division V
No. 2 CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3, No. 11 HIGHLAND BAPTIST 1: Highland Baptist’s dream season has come to an end.
Second-seeded Central Catholic beat the No. 11 Bears (27-16) in four sets (22-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16) in a Division V semifinal match Friday morning. It ends a historic playoff run for Highland. The Bears had never been to the semifinals, nor the state tournament, before this year and were the lowest seed to reach the quarterfinals across all five playoff brackets.
It looked like Highland’s season wouldn’t end today after it won the first set against its district rival. But Central Catholic, which reached the semifinals last year and beat the Bears in straight sets during league play, took control early in each of the next three sets and didn’t look back.
Terre’Yan Johnson, who produced 32 kills, two blocks and three aces, was a difference maker for the Eagles.
“I just saw a lot of heart,” said Highland coach Brigette Boudreaux, who in her 15th year leading the Bears’ program. “They have a big girls (Johnson) that we can’t do anything about, so we just got to play together as a team and get everything up. They did that. Every game you’re going to have a couple of errors, but our team unified and they never gave up. So I’m proud of that.”
Boudreaux loses only one senior from this year’s team, Jasey Roy, who led the Bears with five blocks against Central Catholic. Marin Barras produced a team-high 20 kills and chipped in 13 digs. Brianna Sensley notched 36 assists and 22 digs. Mia Mitchell recorded 12 kills and 13 digs.