The great start to the 2021 high school football season continues for the Abbeville Wildcats.
Abbeville remains unbeaten through four weeks of play, after defeating the Northside Vikings, 25-0, in non-district action, on Friday night.
"I'm very pleased with how we played tonight," said Abbeville head coach Rod Moy. "We have to cut down on the penalties, but other than that, I thought we were sound in all aspects of the game."
Below are five takeaways in the Wildcats' win over a young, improving Northside team.
1. Blake Saddler rolling
-One week after rushing for 320 yards and five touchdowns in Abbeville's 43-0 win over Vermilion Catholic, Saddler was at it again, rushing for 145 yards and three touchdowns, including 120 yards in the first half alone.
Saddler, who leads the Acadiana area in rushing yards, scored on a 4-yard run on Abbeville's first possession, before scoring on a 77-yard touchdown run on their second possession, giving them a 12-0 lead after the first quarter, an advantage they would never relinquish.
In the second half, Saddler scored on his third touchdown of the night from 12 yards out.
"He's been so good for us all year," Moy said of Saddler. "All he needs is but a little bit of daylight, and when he gets that, not many people are going to catch him.
2. O-line making impact
In front of every good running back is normally a good offensive line, and the Abbeville offensive line certainly did their job, helping the Wildcats to over 200 rushing yards.
"It's all about explosion," said Moy of his offensive line. "We want to come off the ball and hit people in the mouth, and our linemen have done a great job of doing just that.
3. Don't forget about defense-
-Abbeville captured their second-consecutive shutout win and has only allowed 12 points over its last three games, after allowing 23 in Week 1.
The Wildcats held Northside to under 150 total yards on the evening.
"Our defense played lights out tonight, and has played that way the last couple of weeks," said Moy. "We're a defensive-oriented football team, and anytime you put up zeroes up there, that makes you hard to beat."
4. Abbeville focused
Some may have thought Abbeville would be vulnerable on Friday night, after a big win over Vermilion Catholic, a Vermilion Parish rival last week. That certainly didn't look to be the case, as the Wildcats scored on their first three possession en route to the shutout win.
The maturity level that Abbeville showed displayed in the win over Northside is a sign that this team is definitely for real.
"It's very difficult to get kids to come back down from the high we were on last week," said Moy. "We beat VC for the first time in school history, and to come out here tonight, and being as focused as they were, beating a good football team, I'm very proud of them for that."
5. Big culture shift
Just two years ago, Abbeville went 1-9, before finishing 4-3 last season, Moy's first season with the Wildcats,
This season, the rebuilding plan seems to have fallen into place with Abbeville using a vaunted ground attack and a stellar defense to begin the year at 4-0, something Wildcat fans could only dream of just a couple of seasons ago.
"The kids just bought into what we were trying to do," said Moy. "We showed them we were going to be there for them, so we just try to do the right things every day, and by doing that, the games take care of themselves."
Friday's win over Northside was the first of a three-game road trip for Abbeville with their final non-district tune-up coming up next week against Opelousas.
District 6-3A, with the likes of St. Martinville, Kaplan, and Erath is definitely a strong one, but four weeks into the Abbeville has certainly established itself as a prime contender.