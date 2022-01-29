ST. MARTINVILLE – For St. Martinville Tigers head coach Ihmura Jones, it’s more than just about winning.
In Jones' eyes, how you win against one team may not necessarily result in victory over some of the basketball powerhouses in Class 3A.
So, although his Tigers rolled to a 79-41 win over district foe David Thibodaux in a battle of 6-3A unbeatens on Friday, it comes as no surprise that Jones wasn’t happy at the end of the game.
“We have to fight to keep our intensity level up once we get ahead,” Jones said. “Our guys want to relax, and you can’t relax. The other team is working hard to comeback, so we have to match their intensity. The opponent isn’t relaxing, so we can’t either. This is something that has been a struggle for us all season.”
What ultimately drew the ire of Jones was what he determined to be a lack of effort on the defensive side, especially when the Bulldogs were attempting three-pointers.
“It definitely wasn’t a good effort,” Jones said. “I had to call timeout to get us back focused and back on track. We weren’t closing out and just watching people shoot threes. Because we are up 20 or whatever, we have our hands down. It’s still early in the game. I’ve seen people lose big leads and lose games because of that.”
Despite some lapses at times on defense, the Tigers (19-6, 4-0) were stout on defense. St. Martinville, who extended their winning streak to eight games and have now won 13 of their past 14 games, allowed their first district opponent this season to reach 40 points. On the year, the Tigers are allowing an average of 37.5 points per game to district opponents.
“Coming into the season, we felt defense was something that we needed to make a strength,” Jones said. “Every day we are trying to get better defensively.”
There were several bright spots in the victory over the Bulldogs, most notably Harvey Broussard. Broussard proved to be too much for the Bulldogs, as he scored 20 points in the second half en route to finishing with a game-high 28.
In addition to Broussard, the Tigers had three other players to score in double-figures in the victory. Jevion Sam and Delian Mallery each scored 12, while Tanner Harrison had 10.
“There were some positives,” Jones said. “Harvey made a couple of 3-pointers and Tanner played well. Our defense eventually showed up and helped us to extend our lead.”
Jones believes if the Tigers can learn to play with intensity the entire game, they will establish themselves as a threat in 3A.
“This team can be very good,” Jones said. “When this team is clicking on all cylinders, we can be very good. We showed (Friday) that we can score from every position. We can be dangerous. But we have to clean up the lack of communication defensively and our lack of effort at times defensively.”
Because, as Jones puts it “there’s going to be a night where you won’t be able to buy a shot.”
“When you face a Madison Prep, Wossman and Bossier, you have to be able to play with energy on both ends of the court,” Jones said. “You have to be able to defend. When you can’t buy a shot, you’re going to have to have defense to fall back on.”
The Bulldogs (14-13, 3-1), who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end, were led offensively by Shea Plowden and Jeffrey Dural. Plowden finished with a team-high 16 points, while Dural chipped in with 12.
“I love our intensity that we bring at the beginning of the game,” Jones said. “But the goal is to keep that energy and intensity for an entire game. No matter what the score is.”