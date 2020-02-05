Sixteen boys soccer squads from the Acadiana area found out their playoff paths when the LHSAA released the four 24-team brackets on Wednesday.
Although no local team earned the top seed, two teams (St. Thomas More in Division II and Catholic-New Iberia in Division IV) received the No. 2 seed and one club (Beau Chene in Division II) garnered the No. 3 seed.
Three other area programs will enjoy a bye in the first round — North Vermilion (No. 7 in Division III), Episcopal of Acadiana (No. 5 in Division IV) and Vermilion Catholic (No. 7 in Division IV).
Both Catholic-NI (9-6-5) and ESA (8-5-4) reached the Division IV semifinals last year. The Patriots (16-5-2) are aiming to advance past the second round for the first time in school history.
Beau Chene (18-6-2) has reached at least the semifinals in six of the past seven years, but the Gators' road back to the final — now being hosted at Southeastern Louisiana’s Strawberry Stadium — will be one of the more difficult of Chad Vidrine’s tenure. Last year’s runner-up in Division II, No. 19 Lakeshore, could be waiting for the Gators in the second round.
“(Lakeshore is) a little down this year — they got hit heavy by graduation — but playoff experience is the probably most the most valuable thing when you get back to the playoffs,” Vidrine said. “I’m sure they’ve got quite a few kids who have valuable experience. They’ve got to go to South Terrebonne and win and then we’ll get the winner of that. But Lakeshore is scary because they’ve got a lot of experience.”
Even if the Gators get through Lakeshore and potentially No. 6 East Jefferson in the quarterfinals, a semifinal road trip to St. Thomas More (14-4-1) is a possibility. The Cougars beat Beau Chene 5-2 on Jan. 28 in a match that decided the District 3-II championship.
The Cougars last won it all in 2017, the second of back-to-back championships, but STM’s seasons have ended before the quarterfinals the past two years. Last year’s second-round exit as the No. 2 seed was particularly heartbreaking for Mark Hiller’s club.
STM enters the playoffs this year coming off back-to-back losses to Sulphur and Denham Springs, but Hiller has emphasized wiping the slate clean. He rested players in both of those defeats to gear up for the postseason.
“I feel this year we’re much more mentally prepared,” Hiller said. “We’ve had to face a lot more problems. We’ve down, we’ve been up, our best players have been out injured, we’ve had to play with 10 men at the end of the season.”