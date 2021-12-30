Two years after retiring as a coach to pursue business interests, longtime football coach Brent Indest is back as the new head football coach for the West St. Mary Wolfpack.

Indest left his position at his alma mater Catholic High of New Iberia in December of 2019 with a career record of 191-82, including a state championship with the Panthers.

With his business interests coming together quicker than anticipated, leaving the former head coach at Crowley, Abbeville, Carencro and Kaplan with more free time than anticipated, returning to the field suddenly became a possibility.

“No,” Indest said when asked if this was the original plan. “When I left two years ago, I did not think I would be coming back. I always knew that you never say never, but this was not in the plan.

"I’ve just been blessed. Business-wise, things just came together quicker than I initially expected. I've got more free time in the afternoons than I thought I would.”

Michael Desormeaux hires former UL teammate as Cajuns' defensive coordinator, reports say Multiple reports indicate former UL player and assistant coach LaMar Morgan is on his way back to become the program’s new defensive coordinator.

Also playing a big role in Indest’s decision is being able to serve as a non-faculty coach because of a little-known LHSAA rule allowing coaches with 25 years in the LHSAA to coach without being a full-time teacher.

Indest said his two seasons away from coaching didn’t include any regret.

“Actually, I didn’t doodle a single play on a pad for almost two years,” Indest said.

But late this past season, a coaching friend asked him for some advice on a particular game plan and the wheels began to turn again.

“I really got the itch again after that,” Indest said. “Once I allowed myself to consider the possibility to coaching again, things progressed pretty rapidly.”

At that point, several factors topped Indest’s search for an opening.

One, he didn’t want to have to travel very far from his home in Iberia Parish.

Two, he wanted it to be a challenge. Highly-successful programs typically don’t have coaching openings anyway, but Indest tends to enjoy challenges at programs hungry for success in lower classifications.

Only 20 miles from his home, West St. Mary looked to be a perfect fit after a three-win season this past fall.

“I’m very excited about the administration I’ll be working with,” Indest said. “They have a great principal (Donald Sanders). They want to be successful.”

Another major drawing point for Indest is the involvement of former West St. Mary standouts Harry Coleman and Jerald Hawkins in the program. Coleman played at LSU and had short stints in the NFL and CFL. Hawkins also played at LSU and was recently signed onto the Saints’ practice squad. He previously played for the Buccaneers, Steelers, Patriots and Texans

“I’m very excited about working with those guys,” Indest said. “They love that school and that community. They want to win.”

Indest said he’ll get to meet his new team on Tuesday when the students return from the holiday break.

Naturally, the first priority will be installing the Wing-T system.

“Getting to meet and getting familiar with the kids is the biggest thing right now,” he said. “Just because you’re a guard in the spread doesn’t mean you’re going to be a guard in the Wing-T.”

In the end, one more opportunity to transform a program into a winner was too much for Indest to pass up.

“Don’t get me wrong," he explained, "I’ll cherish winning a state championship at my alma mater forever, but the most fulfilling aspect of my coaching career has been going to places like Crowley and Kaplan – programs that hadn’t been winning – and quickly turning them into winning programs. That’s the most satisfying part of the coaching profession for me.

“It doesn’t happen automatically. You’ve got to have tools, but I think West St. Mary has many of the same tools they had at Crowley and Kaplan. I’m really looking forward to it.”