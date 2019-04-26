Even though Teurlings Catholic had just routed Thomas Jefferson 18-1 in the second round of the Division II playoffs at home Friday, coach Michael Thibodeaux vigorously addressed his team for an extended period of time after the game.

Thibodeaux told his players that, in order to repeat as state champions for the fourth consecutive year, they will have to pay attention to every detail and have the correct mindset.

"We have three core values," Thibodaux said. "I think our guys are extremely unselfish. That's our first one. We've worked really hard, which is our second core value. That's a done deal for us. Our guys work really hard.

"We wouldn't be able to have this great facility if they didn't work so hard. The last one and the most important is mental toughness. I believe that mental toughness is the key for us to be the best every time out."

After the Rebels struck out twice in the first inning — which also saw UL signee Peyton Lejeune get thrown out trying to steal third — the floodgates opened for the third-seeded Rebels (24-9).

"We were sluggish to get started, and that has a lot to do with the fact that we haven't played in a week," Thibodeaux said. "I thought we got the job done offensively in the second inning. We answered the bell with 11 runs to separate, and that allowed us to work our pitching staff a little bit."

The Rebels sent 15 hitters to the plate in the second and scored 11 runs on four hits and six walks.

"We had very little information on Thomas Jefferson," Thibodeaux said. "They were starting a pitcher who we didn't know much about. He had very few outings on the mound this year, and he was able to find a curveball to his credit."

Two pitchers for the 14th-seeded Jaguars (10-14) combined for 10 walks, eight wild pitches and four hit batsmen.

"I thought our patient approach at the plate and getting good pitches to drive lifted us up," Thibodeaux said. "Ben Tate had the big home run, and everybody added on offensively from there."

The Rebels stole six bases and finished with seven hits.

"We believe in the small game," Thibodaux said. "It's our offense. It's what we do. Historically, we've always been that kind of team. We want to put the ball in play and put pressure on our opponents.

"That's what we do, and we wanted to make sure we ran and executed our offense. In a tight game, where you have great pitching on the mound, you want to have that bunting game. We're just trying to be the best version of ourselves that we can be."

Lejeune, who struck out five in 2⅓ innings, combined with freshman reliever Reid Godchaux on a two-hitter through the first four innings before the Jaguars scored with three hits in the fifth against Braxton Gallet.

"It was big to get Peyton off the mound where he's still available for tomorrow," Thibodeaux said. "Godchaux got the job done and stayed under the pitch count so he's also available, and then Braxton had to overcome some rust there at the end. He'll be ready to start Game 2."

Clean-up hitter Dain Turner was 1-for-2 with four RBIs.

Tate and Kaden Boulet each drove in two runs, while Lejeune scored three times.

"It's a familiar place because we've been here before obviously," Lejeune said. "We know what we have to do, but we have to be a lot sharper. I do like where we're at.

"We have to stay focused and stay hungry. We've been here before so it seems, on one hand, that's it's nothing new but we have to stay hungry because one slip-up and it's over."